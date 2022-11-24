Listen to the audio version of the article

With the launch of the Townstar EV commercial vehicle, Nissan “closes the loop” of the electric vehicle proposal for 2022: it is in fact the fifth electrified vehicle launched by the Japanese company this year, after the Juke Hybrid, Qashqai e-Power, Ariya and X -Trail e-Power.

Made in Europe with Japanese DNA

The Townstar EV is made in France, at the Maubeuge plant, and uses the shared CMF-CD platform of the Alliance (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi) which also uses Daimler for this project. It is the slightly different twin of Renault Kangoo and Mercedes Citan.

Its electric motor delivers a power of 122 hp (90 kW) and a torque of 245 Nm. The characteristic element of this powertrain is the intelligent energy management and battery cooling which, together with advanced aerodynamics and the 45 kWh, guarantee a range of 300 km (in WLTP cycle). Both alternating current (22 kW) and rapid (DC with CCS) charging are possible, which allows you to reach 80% in about 40 minutes. Thanks to the Nissan Charge solution, the user has access to over 250,000 charging points in Europe, including those belonging to the Ionity ultrafast network.

There are various technological solutions used by Nissan, an example is represented by the heat pump inside the passenger compartment which improves comfort and efficiency at the lowest temperatures, spreading the heat from the battery during the coldest days.

Reference guide assistance

Townstar EV is equipped with over 20 technological solutions for safety and driving assistance, among which the Nissan ProPilot system stands out, already available on the brand’s cars, which regulates acceleration, braking, stopping, restarting and holding of lane, in addition to the Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM), which thanks to external cameras is able to reproduce a 360° view of the space around the vehicle from above, thus facilitating parking manoeuvres.