Nissan Unveils 2024 GT-R Model with Enhanced Aerodynamics and T-Spec Special Edition

Nissan Introduces the 2024 Model of GT-R in Puerto Rico with Enhanced Performance and Special Edition

Nissan has unveiled its highly-anticipated 2024 model of the iconic GT-R in Puerto Rico. The latest version boasts improved aerodynamic performance and marks the return of the special edition T-spec. According to the Japanese automaker, the GT-R is available in three variants, starting with the GT-R Premium and T-spec, both equipped with a powerful 565 horsepower engine. Meanwhile, the range-topping GT-R NISMO generates a stunning 600 horsepower and features engineering inspired by motorsports competitions.

Juan Santana Chea, Nissan’s commercial director at Motorambar Puerto Rico, expressed his excitement about the new GT-R, stating, “GT-R is the pinnacle of Nissan high-performance engineering, excitingly combining a high-power engine with impressive handling and useful technology for everyday driving.” He added that all versions of the 2024 Nissan GT-R have undergone revisions to increase downforce and reduce drag, resulting in a safer and more responsive ride.

The 2024 GT-R showcases several visual enhancements, including redesigned front and rear fascias, a remodeled bumper, grille, and rear spoilers, all contributing to improved aerodynamics. The GT-R T-spec, positioned above the Premium grade, offers additional features such as a gold T-spec engine cover, carbon ceramic brakes with wind ducts for cooling (inspired by the GT-R NISMO), and NISMO-tuned vehicle dynamic control. The T-spec also comes with wide front fenders, 20-inch RAYS brand forged aluminum alloy wheels with a unique gold finish.

One notable aspect of the GT-R T-spec is its two exclusive color options: Millennium Jade and Midnight Purple, both drawing inspiration from the GT-R’s rich heritage. The color jade, in particular, symbolizes wealth and power, drawing inspiration from Japan’s national rock. The interior design of the T-spec is equally captivating, with features like stitching on the roof, a combination of textures on the seats, and upholstery in the Mori Green shade.

Under the hood, the 2024 Nissan GT-R is equipped with a 3.8-liter, 24-valve, twin-turbocharged V6 engine, meticulously hand-assembled by takumi technicians. The engine, which received a redesign for the 2020 model year, delivers an impressive 565 horsepower, 467 lb-ft of torque, and features a titanium exhaust system as standard.

Enthusiasts and car aficionados in Puerto Rico can look forward to experiencing the unparalleled performance and luxurious features of the 2024 Nissan GT-R, a true engineering marvel that combines power, handling, and cutting-edge technology for an exhilarating driving experience.

