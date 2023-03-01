Listen to the audio version of the article

The letter “e” guides the designations of the new battery-powered models from Nissan. In the case of the X-Trail it is present both in the e-Power that identifies the range-extender powertrain, in practice a hybrid system, and in that of the new electrified four-wheel drive called e-4orce, which made its debut with the full- electric Ariya. To clarify ideas, the acronym 4-orce summarizes both the term power (because it is pronounced force) and the presence of four-wheel drive.

Nissan, the photos of the test of the X-Trail hybrid with electric all-wheel drive Photogallery8 photos View

Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4orce, X-rayed

The fourth generation of the X-Trail, also available with front-wheel drive, is based on the CMF-C architecture of the Renault-Nissan Alliance. The platform allows for the integration of the 158 horsepower 1.5-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that only generates electricity for the small 1.73 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers the two electric motors of the e-4orce version , which provide a total of 213 horsepower, and which also generate four-wheel drive. The system assigns each individual wheel the exact drive necessary for the situation at hand and, according to Nissan, instantaneously as it reacts to changes in grip in just a ten thousandth. Furthermore, the system is also characterized by the fact that when slowing down and braking, it recovers energy with both engines, so as to optimize this functionality and minimize pitching thanks to the work of the rear electric unit. The tri-engine SUV is homologated as a hybrid and shoots from 0 to 100 km/h in 7”2, reaches 180 km/h and promises to consume an average of 6.4 liters per 100 km.

X-Trail e-4ORCE test drive on snow

Nissan X-Trail e-4orce, synthesis of style and functionality

The integration of all these technologies does not prevent the X-Trail with all-wheel drive from being, for the moment, the only electrified SUV that can also offer a seven-seater passenger compartment, thanks to the two seats in the third row suitable for up to 1.60 meters high. 4.68 meters long, 1.84 meters wide and with a wheelbase of 2.71 metres, the X-Trail offers a boot with a capacity that increases from the 120 liters offered when there are seven people in the passenger compartment to 585 liters when there are only five of them and that reaches up to 1,300 litres, flush with the windows, when the two rear rows of seats are folded down. Aesthetically, the X-Trail has a line that follows the dictates of the current stylistic course of Nissan of which it also proposes typical elements such as the floating pavilion and the grille and, overall, has a muscular appearance. The presentation of the passenger compartment is characterized by the attention paid to the finish, by the pleasant coverings and by the successful color combinations. The presence of digitization is entrusted to the 12.3” configurable instrumentation and the infotainment display, of the same diagonal, rather intuitive to use and which, fortunately, does not integrate the commands of the on-board services.

Nissan X-Trail e-4orce, unstoppable and comfortable

The integral X-Trail offers various vehicle configurations, in addition to the normal and eco there are those for treacherous terrain, to which is added the one that forces the drive to exclusively electric mode. In addition there is also the one-pedal function which almost brings the car to a complete stop when the accelerator is released and which, obviously, is intended to maximize energy recovery when slowing down. We tested this X-Trail essentially on hilly and mountainous extra-urban roads in the Pyrenees to get to Andorra and test the electric four-wheel drive in demanding situations at an altitude of 2,400 metres, on the highest permanent circuit in the world completely covered in snow. It takes a minimum of time behind the wheel to adapt to the operating logic of the petrol engine-generator, because the responses of the electric powertrain do not correspond exactly to the requests from the accelerator given that the petrol engine reacts according to the battery charge. Therefore, to supply more electrons in the event that those present are not sufficient to satisfy the power requirement or, conversely, by not increasing the number of revolutions if they are sufficient.

The powertrain runs smoothly and, overall, always silently but also without ever reaching. Normally the possibility of driving with zero emissions is entrusted to the electronics which also consider the battery charge, while by setting the Ev mode it is possible to travel electrically for a maximum of 4-5 kilometers if the battery is charged. At the end of the test, the average consumption close to 8 liters per 100 kilometers translated into a distance of less than 13 kilometers per litre. A value comparable to that of many electrified turbodiesel cars and, substantially, in line with what the size and weight of 2 tons of this X-Trail suggest. From the point of view of dynamism on normal surfaces, the e-4orce traction asserts itself because it affects driving reliability, agility and instinctive driving. Its work is very effective when passing over snow and ice, as it allows you to easily get out of the way and to adequately control directionality and to have the right amount of traction when accelerating, braking and cornering, thanks to the precise distribution of traction on the four wheels.