Nissan’s ex-President Ghosn sues for more than $1 billion

The former president of Nissan, carlos ghosnsued the company for more than $1 billion in a lawsuit it filed last month in Lebanon.

With the lawsuit, the former manager accuses the Japanese automaker – along with two other companies and 12 people – of crimes such as defamation, slander and fabrication of material evidence.

Ghosn, once a leading figure in the global auto industry, was arrested in Japan in late 2018 and charged with financial fraud.

Arrested in Tokyo in November 2018Ghosn, released on bail, escaped from Japan a year later through a daring escape from his home, locked in a large wooden case for musical instruments, flying first to Istanbul and then directly to Lebanon.

As you remember the Reuters, Ghosn was awaiting trial in the Rising Sun on charges of irregularly declaring his earnings, complete with the misappropriation of company funds. All allegations to which he opposed.

After arriving in Lebanon, Ghosn said he escaped a ‘rigged’ justice system in Japan and wanting to clear his name. A judicial source said the next step in court will occur on September 18.

