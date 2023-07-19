NIXT China Summit: Exploring Visionary Solutions and Breakthrough Development

[Beijing, July 19, 2023] – The NIXT China summit officially commenced today, offering forward-looking companies the opportunity to explore visionary solutions and achieve breakthrough development. With multiple sessions focusing on different vertical markets, industry experts and technology pioneers from around the world shared innovative end-to-end emerging technology solutions that help early adopters respond to future challenges and sustain business development.

The NIXT China Summit, held at the National Convention Center, ran concurrently with the Beijing InfoComm China 2023 exhibition. Over the next two days (July 19-20), the summit will delve into the hot topic of digital transformation, with speakers demonstrating its applications across various scenarios.

One of the key topics at the NIXT China Summit is the intersection of artificial intelligence and business strategy. Wang Tiejun, Director of the Information Center at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, delivered a speech on “Thinking and Practice of Digital Transformation,” sharing successful cases of digital transformation across industries.

The conference also focused on smart cities and the use of intelligent unmanned systems. Wang Yu, Vice Chairman, Secretary-General, and Researcher of the China Association of Productivity Promotion Centers, discussed “Intelligent Networked Unmanned Systems Empowering the High-Quality Development of Smart Cities,” while Cao Yuteng, Co-Founder and COO of PIX Moving, brought the theme of “Intelligent Mobile Space Leads the New Paradigm of Consumption.”

Exploring the concept of metaverse, the RIBA Metaverse International Competition showcased winning works under the theme of “My Future City.” The subsequent round table discussion delved into the infinite connection between virtual design and real construction in the metaverse era, with renowned architects and industry professionals participating.

Another session highlighted best digital practices in industries such as finance, transportation, and retail. Zhu Shuolei, Managing Director of Frost & Sullivan Consulting Co., Ltd., delivered a keynote speech on “Digital Transformation and Upgrading for Traditional Retail Enterprises.”

Education and the application of artificial intelligence were also discussed. Dr. Zhang Ye, Deputy Dean of the School of Architecture and Art at Beijing Jiaotong University, spoke about the reform of the design curriculum system under the background of artificial intelligence. Yang Ya, Director of the Program Design and Advanced Computing Innovation Practice Base at the School of Computer Science, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, shared the impact of big language models on programming courses in higher education.

The summit also highlighted the digital transformation of advanced manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain management. Wang Guowen, Founder and Chief Representative of the China Roundtable of the Supply Chain Management Professional Association, delivered a speech on the challenges and prospects of applying the latest technologies in the global supply chain.

The NIXT China Summit provides attendees with a unique opportunity to explore how emerging technologies drive various aspects of work, life, and entertainment. The event is being held at the China National Convention Center and will conclude at 16:30 on July 20, 2023. Admission is free, and interested participants can visit the official website www.infocomm-china.com or the WeChat official account of the summit to view the latest agenda.

About InfoCommAsia:

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd. organizes Asia Pacific’s premier professional audiovisual and integrated experience trade shows. Their shows, held annually in China, India, and Asia, connect global and regional solution providers, vertical market end users, and the most important supply chain markets in the Asia Pacific region.

###

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

