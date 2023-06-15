No break in interest rates: ECB raises interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

External content not available

The ECB is fighting inflation with higher interest rates. In The inflation rate in Germany was May was 6.1 percent, still close to its high of 8.8 percent in October. In the Euro zone inflation rate was in May also still 6.1 percent. In the USA, inflation has already cooled to 4.0 percent. Both central banks aim for an inflation rate of two percent for price stability.

They also look at the core rate of inflation – without the strongly fluctuating prices for energy and food. In the euro zone and in Germany it is still over five percent.

Interest rate hikes dampen economic activity and thus inflation. In doing so, however, they are also slowing down the economy, which is already shaky as a result of the corona pandemic and the Ukraine war. Germany slipped into recession around the turn of the year and dragged the entire euro zone down. On Thursday, two other economic institutes, the IfW in Kiel and the DIW in Berlin, corrected their forecasts for the German economy downwards. Most economists now assume that the German economy will shrink throughout 2023. IfW Kiel and RWI Essen expect gross domestic product to fall by 0.3 percent, DIW by 0.2 percent. However, the economy will recover over the course of the year and GDP will grow again in the coming year.

The ECB and its President Christine Lagarde have raised the key interest rates for the euro zone again. day May 24, 2023. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool via AP) In the fight against inflation, the ECB is continuing to raise interest rates – unlike the US Fed, which paused interest rates on Wednesday. The European Central Bank (ECB) increased key interest rates for the euro area again by 0.25 percentage points on Thursday. It was the eighth rate hike in a row. The interest rate at which banks can borrow money from the ECB is now 4.0 percent. The interest rate at which banks can deposit money with the ECB is 3.5 percent. Fighting the stubbornly high Inflation the European Central Bank (ECB) set the key interest rates for the Euro-Zone raised for the eighth consecutive year. It raised interest rates again on Thursday by 0.25 percentage points. The ECB thus distanced itself from the US Federal Reserve. The Fed suspended interest rate hikes in the US on Wednesday. The interest rate, at which banks can borrow money from the central bank, has now risen to 4.0 percent. The deposit rate at which banks can deposit money with the ECB is now 3.5 percent. The market had expected the rate hike to be of this magnitude. As a result, interest rates on savings are likely to rise further, but so will interest rates on loans and construction projects. See also The other economic news of the week In the USA, the Fed had started raising interest rates earlier in 2022 and raised the key interest rate in ten steps to over 5 percent. This is the highest level since 2007. However, both the USA and Europe are now at the end of a phase of sharply rising prices and interest rates.

