Home Business No carbon dioxide, Sanpellegrino puts the workers in solidarity
Business

No carbon dioxide, Sanpellegrino puts the workers in solidarity

by admin
No carbon dioxide, Sanpellegrino puts the workers in solidarity

On the market it is difficult to find both carbon dioxide for bubbles and containers for export, so Sanpellegrino puts its workers on a solidarity contract. The cost of raw materials, in short, is also beginning to have repercussions on firms’ employment stability.

In the Bergamo plant of Ruspino of the historic company for the production of mineral waters and beverages, founded ninety years ago and now part of the Nestlé group, over 500 employees work: for 306 of these, the representatives of the trade unions of the agri-food sector have signed a six-month period of solidarity contract. For production and logistics workers (maintenance workers, employees and executives are excluded), therefore, there is a significant reduction in working hours: the company, however, – Flai-Cgil, Fai-Cisl and Uila say -Uil – has promised to supplement the INPS indemnity so that workers receive 90% of their previous salary in their paychecks.

Describing the complicated phase it is going through, Sanpellegrino referred to the very severe difficulties caused by the persistent drop in supplies of carbon dioxide (necessary for the production of mineral waters) and the unavailability of containers for export. For the same reasons, Sanpellegrino had been forced to stop production for two days, last September 15th and 16th.

See also  ECB: "the best it can do is to go ahead with bond purchases", the view of Aberdeen

You may also like

Borsa Milano closes the first session of October...

International oil prices soared! Saudi Arabia intends to...

Bmw S 1000 Rr 2023, how the German...

250 million copies sold!Apple’s old iPhone 6 second-hand...

In the first three quarters, only 10 stock...

Gas, Eni: “It is difficult to be confident...

Six batches of Chinese Internet celebrity economists were...

‘I don’t remember a worse time for so...

Japan’s large-scale manufacturing business confidence index continues to...

Super bills push hotels to close

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy