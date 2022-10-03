Listen to the audio version of the article

On the market it is difficult to find both carbon dioxide for bubbles and containers for export, so Sanpellegrino puts its workers on a solidarity contract. The cost of raw materials, in short, is also beginning to have repercussions on firms’ employment stability.

In the Bergamo plant of Ruspino of the historic company for the production of mineral waters and beverages, founded ninety years ago and now part of the Nestlé group, over 500 employees work: for 306 of these, the representatives of the trade unions of the agri-food sector have signed a six-month period of solidarity contract. For production and logistics workers (maintenance workers, employees and executives are excluded), therefore, there is a significant reduction in working hours: the company, however, – Flai-Cgil, Fai-Cisl and Uila say -Uil – has promised to supplement the INPS indemnity so that workers receive 90% of their previous salary in their paychecks.

Describing the complicated phase it is going through, Sanpellegrino referred to the very severe difficulties caused by the persistent drop in supplies of carbon dioxide (necessary for the production of mineral waters) and the unavailability of containers for export. For the same reasons, Sanpellegrino had been forced to stop production for two days, last September 15th and 16th.