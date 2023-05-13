“No country does everything right or wrong when it comes to pensions” | Podcast Economics | DW

For months, our neighboring country France has been rocked by nationwide protests against a long-awaited pension reform. And in Germany, the traffic light government is about to put the German pension insurance on a broader basis with a funded pillar. But which concepts lead to long-term success? Are other countries smarter than us? Monika Queisser, who heads the department for social policy at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), with surprising answers.

Editor at the microphone: Thomas Kohlmann

Technology: Juergen Kuhn

Subscribe to us on iTunes here

Subscribe to our Google Podcast here

Click here for Spotify