No deal for DHDL startup recoupling: That’s why

In the TV show “Die Höhle der Löwen”, investors argued about the Berlin startup Recoupling. In the end, Orthomol boss Nils Glagau was awarded the contract. Still, no deal came about.

Johanna Lubig, Tom Haubner and Jaane Henning (from left to right) are behind the couple therapy app Recoupling. RTL / Bernd-Michael Maurer

Three TV investors wanted to put their money into the young Berlin startup Recoupling. In the Vox show “Die Höhle der Löwen” family entrepreneur Nils Glagau quarreled with newcomers Janna Ensthaler and Carsten Maschmeyer. They all wanted to support the couples therapy app. In the end, Glagau was awarded the contract: for the required 150,000 euros, he asked for 15 instead of ten percent. And so more shares should remain with the founding trio than the joint offer from Ensthaler and Maschmeyer would have allowed. The crucial point for Johanna Lubig, Tom Haubner and Jaane Henning.

As founding scene found out, the deal between Glagau and Recoupling did not come about in the end. “I was really excited about Recoupling and the founding team. I would have liked to build a sustainable partnership. Unfortunately, there was only a very short exchange and a common path was not possible,” the TV investor is quoted as saying. Co-CEO Henning confirms this.

A co-founder has resigned

The Berlin startup’s app is aimed at couples who want to work preventively on their relationship in order to avoid any crises that may arise. Users should assess their current mood and answer questions every day. For example: “How would you describe our relationship in one word?” Or: “When did you first realize that you developed feelings for me?”

The other person then sees the answers – which should help them get to know each other better and have something to talk about. In addition, Recoupling offers exercises on how to deal with conflicts. The app is basically free. If couples want to consume more content, the company offers a subscription model for 12.99 euros per month.

Couples therapist Henning and psychologist Lubig had the idea during the corona lockdown. At the end of 2020 they founded Recoupling together with CTO Haubner. The following summer, the two founders took part in the Grace Accelerator, a well-known Berlin start-up program for women. There they developed their concept further. Recoupling has been on the market since December 2022 and claims to have “several thousand users”.

Co-founder Lubig left the company shortly before. Mandy Hecht has been Co-CEO of Recoupling since the beginning of this year; she was previously COO of the now insolvent ingredients app Codecheck. Recoupling also has two employees.