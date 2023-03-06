Following the addition of the payment function without electricity and network last time, the new function of digital renminbi has come again, this time related to WeChat payment.

According to The Paper, on the “Wallet Quick Payment Management” page of the Digital RMB (pilot version) App,There are currently 94 “merchant platforms” that can be opened, and the “payment platform” has added WeChat payment.

According to the introduction of the App, it is currently possible to use the digital RMB wallet for payment through the WeChat App, and it has already supported the use of some WeChat mini-programs and other scenarios, and more scenarios are gradually being opened.

When opening the WeChat payment wallet fast payment function,The user needs to authorize the corresponding digital RMB wallet operator to synchronize the WeChat-bound mobile phone number,To ensure that the mobile phone number of the digital renminbi wallet is consistent with the mobile phone number bound to WeChat, after successful activation, payments can be made to merchants that support digital renminbi within the WeChat app.

In January of this year, the digital renminbi payment function without network and electricity was officially launched. Among some Android mobile phone users, the “payment settings” of the digital renminbi App hard wallet has added the “payment without network and electricity” entry.

The so-called digital renminbi mobile terminal has no power payment,It means that when the mobile phone is turned off, the user can still use the mobile phone to “touch” the payment terminal to complete the payment.

It is understood that the digital renminbi is a legal currency in digital form issued by the People’s Bank of China. At present, the People’s Bank of China is steadily promoting the research and development of digital renminbi pilot work.

The digital renminbi will be operated by designated operating agencies and exchanged to the public. Based on the generalized account system, it supports the loose coupling function of bank accounts, is equivalent to banknotes and coins, has value characteristics and legal compensation, and supports controllable anonymity.