The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the most expensive car in the world with a price tag of 23 million euros. ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

In this list you will find the 5 most expensive cars in the world. The list is based on the model’s new list price, so auction or private sale prices do not count. The most expensive car in the world is the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. It is available from 23 million euros and three of them were made. The Bugatti La Voiture Notre is in second place. Bugatti demands 16.7 million euros for the one-off.

Is it a Lamborghini or a Ferrari? These two names probably come to mind when you’re wondering what the most expensive car in the world is.

The world of fast supercars and luxury cars is fascinating. Not least because of video games like Need for Speed, many luxury cars have become popular with the general public. But which is the most expensive? We got the List of the American luxury car magazine “duPont Registry” looked at and show you the five most expensive cars in the world. The list price of the new car is taken into account, i.e. no auctions or private sales.

5. Bugatti Centodieci for 8 million euros

10 Bugatti Centodieci were made. Martyn Lucy/Getty Images

The list is rounded off by another model from Bugatti. The Centodieci was introduced in 2019 and is based on the well-known Bugatti Chiron. Ten examples of the sports car were made to mark the automaker’s 110th anniversary (“Centodieci” means 110 in Italian).

Model : Bugatti Centodieci

: Bugatti Centodieci Preis : 8 million euros

: 8 million euros Performance : 1600 PS

: 1600 PS top speed : 380 km/h

: 380 km/h Acceleration 0-100km/h: 2,4 s

4. Rolls-Royce Sweptail for 11.5 million euros

Another one-off from the Rolls-Royce Coachbuild department. The Sweptail has a glass roof that runs the full length of the car, allowing plenty of light inside. The model was made at the request of a customer, and production took four years.

Model : Rolls-Royce Sweptail

: Rolls-Royce Sweptail Preis : 11.5 million euros

: 11.5 million euros Perfomance: 460 PS

460 PS top speed : 250 km/h

: 250 km/h Acceleration 0-100km/h: 5,6 s

3. Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta for 15 million euros

A 2018 Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta at a car show. Pacific Press/Getty Images

The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta is particularly striking because of its extremely sleek design, it even gets by without a roof. Three pieces were made and sold immediately. The Mercedes-Benz engine has an output of 760 hp. The rear wheels, which are partially covered by a carbon shell, are also a real eye-catcher.

Model : Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

: Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta Preis : 15 million euros

: 15 million euros Performance : 760 PS

: 760 PS top speed : 355 km/h

: 355 km/h Acceleration 0-100km/h: 3,1 s

2. Bugatti La Voiture Noire for 16.7 million euros

Ein Bugatti The Black Car in Italian, 2019. Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

In second place we find the Bugatti La Voiture Noire for 16.7 million euros. The one-off was presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019. The model is intended to pay homage to the Type 57SC model of the same name, which was designed in the late 1930s. The La Voiture Noire has a 16-cylinder engine and creates a whopping 1500 hp and was bought by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Model : Bugatti The Black Car

: Bugatti The Black Car Preis : 16.7 million euros

: 16.7 million euros Perfomance: 1500 PS

1500 PS top speed : 420 km/h

: 420 km/h Acceleration 0-100km/h: 2,4 s

1. Rolls-Royce Boat Tail for 23 million euros

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail was inspired by seafaring and yachts. ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

The most expensive car in the world is the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, which costs 23 million euros and of which three were made. The model is manufactured in the special Coachbuild department, whose service is available by invitation only. Rolls-Royce describes Coachbuild as “the automotive equivalent of haute couture”.

With the Boat Tail, the name says it all – references to seafaring can be found all over the car. For example, the stern is reminiscent of a yacht and the trunk can be converted into a luxurious picnic table, including a parasol.

Model : Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

: Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Preis : 23 million euros

: 23 million euros Perfomance: 460 PS

460 PS top speed : 250 km/h

: 250 km/h Acceleration 0-100km/h: 5,8 s

