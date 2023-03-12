Bank CIC: No redundancies due to closure at the St.Gallen site The closure of the Bank CIC branch in St.Gallen should remain the only one. At least that’s what the bank says. As an employer, the financial institution is below average in the Kununu online portal.

Bank CIC is closing its branch in St. Gallen. It is housed on the third floor of a commercial building on Poststrasse. Photo: Benjamin Manser

At the end of the year, the lights will go out in the CIC branch in St. Gallen. Customers will then be looked after from Zurich. In St. Gallen, there were irregularities in the granting of loans last year. The CIC granted loans of over 20 million Swiss francs for individual real estate projects, but the customer hardly raised any of his own funds. This is said to be a Swiss of Greek descent who runs his own construction business and invests in investment properties. In return, the customer invited the head of the St. Gallen branch to vacation in Greece. It is not allowed that too little own funds are provided when lending. Bank boss Thomas Müller and several of his followers have left the company. The bank officially justified Müller’s departure based on differing views on the strategic development of the bank. “It had nothing to do with the case in St. Gallen.”