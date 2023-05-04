No Matter Your Business Size, These 5 Tips Will Help You Save On Costs

Businesses have never had a better reason to think about saving energy than now, as energy bills have soared over the past few years. Reducing your business’ energy consumption is an easy way to cut costs. Energy efficiency not only benefits your business but also reduces your carbon footprint.

Even though businesses receive energy support packages from the government, reducing your energy consumption can help reduce your total energy cost. Here are five practical tips to help your business save money while becoming more energy-efficient.

1. Switch Suppliers

Switching to a different energy provider can significantly reduce your business’s energy costs. This is because various energy providers offer different tariffs and rates, lowering total costs. Before considering switching energy suppliers, check when your contract expires. You may have to pay an early exit fee in the middle of the contract or wait until your contract expires to avoid the cost.

Considering alternatives to your current supplier when you’re not tied to a contract might be worthwhile. If you cannot switch suppliers due to your current contract, your existing supplier can offer you a more affordable tariff. Make sure this is possible with your energy provider.

To find the best deal, you can use an energy broker like Utility Bidder or a comparison site to find an energy tariff that meets your business needs and budget.

2. Conduct an Energy Audit

Businesses ramping up their energy conservation efforts should consider conducting a business energy audit. A business energy audit can maximise energy efficiency, identify where you are wasting, suggest ways to reduce consumption, and save money on future energy bills. Business energy audits can be performed in three ways.

An on-site energy audit is performed by a skilled professional who visits your premises and thoroughly analyses your business operations. They can highlight areas where you can reduce usage and suggest energy-saving measures for the business. On-site energy audits are typically reserved for commercial properties like manufacturing companies.

An internal energy audit is ideal for smaller businesses looking to reduce consumption without the expense of paying for a professional. Conducting an internal audit would include checking for any air leaks, insulation issues, as well as any heating and cooling issues that could be driving up the costs of your energy bill.

An external audit would be conducted by a professional auditor over the phone. In most cases, energy suppliers and providers offer a free external audit. You will be asked telephonically questions about how your business consumes and uses energy. The professional auditor will create an energy-efficiency plan tailored to your business needs and goals.

3. Install a Smart Meter

Business smart meters can help you reduce your consumption as well as save on your energy bills. Smart meters are designed to take the stress out of manually taking your monthly readings and submitting them to your energy supplier. It also provides you with how much you have spent in pounds and pence and provides accurate readings instead of estimations, which means paying for the exact amount your business consumed.

Smart meters are not available for every business which could be due to the type of business, premises, and location (Smart meters have not been rolled out in Northern Ireland). Contact your energy provider about installations which most do for free.

4. Unplug and Switch Off

Vampire energy is a term to describe energy used by standby equipment, appliances, and unused plugged-in devices. According to a British Gas study, switching off and unplugging unused appliances, equipment, and devices can save you as much as 23 percent on your utility bills every year.

Any office equipment like photocopiers and printers should be switched off and unplugged until needed. According to the Carbon Trust, you could reduce your business’s energy bills by 75% by turning off the computers at night and at weekends. You can also reduce energy usage during the day by switching off the TV, computer monitors, or even the office microwave.

5. Invest in Long-term Energy Saving Methods

Long-term energy savings would include regularly maintaining or switching out inefficient office equipment, appliances, tools, and devices for energy-efficient ones. Regular maintenance of refrigeration appliances, boilers, and air vents can reduce your energy consumption.

Calcification makes your refrigerator work twice as hard, an accumulation of soot and dust makes your boiler inefficient, and clogged air vents can lead to air leaks and an increase in energy consumption. You can reduce your heating system’s energy usage by bleeding your radiators regularly.

Final Thoughts

Becoming energy efficient doesn’t only mean making changes and hoping for the best. Getting every employee within the company involved in energy-saving measures. Engage all staff members from the start, ask them for ideas, suggestions, and opinions, and challenge them to come up with energy-saving ideas. With a little fun and incentives, you and your team can reduce your business energy consumption and become more sustainable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

