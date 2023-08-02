No Mega Millions Winner, but Two Tickets Worth Over $650,000 Sold in Southern California

Title: Two California Tickets Come Close, But $1 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Remains Elusive

Subtitle: Seven tickets sold nationwide with five numbers, while California law leads to unique payouts

In what turned out to be a nail-biting affair, the Mega Millions jackpot worth over $1 billion still remains unclaimed. However, two lucky tickets sold in Southern California came agonizingly close to hitting the jackpot. The tickets, which matched five out of the six numbers, are worth an impressive $650,579 each, according to the California Lottery.

One of the tickets was sold at 2 Bootleggers, located in the 100 block of East Avenue K in Lancaster, while the other ticket was sold at Royal Liquors, in the 2500 block of Pasadena Avenue in Lincoln Heights. While missing out on the Mega number, the winners have still bagged a substantial amount.

The story doesn’t end there. A ticket sold in Texas managed to scoop a staggering $4 million because the fortunate player had opted for the Megaplier option. In other states, tickets with five numbers and no Mega number are worth $1 million or a multiple thereof. However, due to California law, lottery game payouts in the state can differ both upwards and downwards from other states’ prize amounts.

The California Lottery celebrated the fortunate retailers who sold the winning tickets. Navor Herrera, the owner of the store 2 Bootleggers, was awarded a generous $1 million for selling one of the coveted tickets.

Other states that saw tickets sold with five numbers but no Mega number included Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Each ticket carries a value of $1 million, making these winners in five different states equally lucky.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn on Tuesday night were 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, with the Mega number being 12. This draw marked the 30th consecutive one since the last ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are incredibly slim, with a probability of 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. Yet, the overall probability of winning a prize stands at 1 in 24, making the game enticing for hopeful individuals across the nation.

As the Mega Millions frenzy continues to grip the nation, the next drawing scheduled for Friday at 7:59 pm is estimated to have a jaw-dropping jackpot of $1.25 billion. With the stakes rising, ticket sales are expected to soar in anticipation of the next big winner.

