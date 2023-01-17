“Now as long as you want to watch TV, you have to pay first, otherwise you won’t be able to watch anything.”

Recently, many consumers have said that the TV has become more and more bottomless. Not only do you have to watch a 90-second start-up advertisement before turning on the TV, but there are also pop-up advertisements. To watch the content you are interested in, you always need to pay for membership.

In addition, iQiyi’s recent eating scenes have also been complained about. They have to pay extra to cast screens, and then prohibit HDMI. The reason is all for copyright, which is somewhat speechless.

Some users said that they just bought a TV for about 5,000 yuan a year ago, and first spent about 1,000 yuan to install broadband and cable TV. If they want to watch movies, they have to pay Tencent VIP, and if they want to watch variety shows, they have to pay iQiyi. VIP, the children at home want to watch cartoons, and they have to recharge the animation VIP, the whole operation is disgusting.

The commercial data group has settled the bill. If you want to watch all programs on TV unimpeded, at least you need to purchase iQiyi Star Diamond VIP (428/year), Mango TV full-screen membership (348/year), and Tencent Video’s super video SVIP (348/year), Kumeow VIP membership (488/year), the minimum annual cost is 1612 yuan, which does not include cable TV fees, broadband fees, and some paid movies required by copyright owners.

The reason why today’s TV content forms such a chaotic, Matryoshka-like charging logic is not just a problem of one side of the video website or TV brand, but the business game between the interests of all parties nested behind it. the result of. Therefore, in order to solve this problem, we will inevitably face many problems, and all parties need to work together.