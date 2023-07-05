Home » No more parental allowance for high incomes – what does that mean?
No more parental allowance for high incomes – what does that mean?

How are the reactions?
There is a lot of criticism. The 150,000 euro limit is low. Two academics have already achieved this full-time, even without top positions, according to the IW. The plans noticeably restricted the options for many families, especially in large cities with high living costs, said Union faction leader Friedrich Merz (CDU). There is also rejection from the trade union side: IG Metall calls the project a big mistake. The coalition is thus pushing many women out of working life and back into the traditional distribution of roles. The family ministry would have the opportunity to make savings elsewhere, said deputy AfD chairwoman Mariana Harder-Kühnel.

Isn’t there agreement along the lines of: It’s good that only the wealthy are cut back?
Only a little in public. The social association VdK let it be known that it supports the plans. “But we would like the saved sum of around 290 million in the household to be used to finance other family benefits instead of simply making cutbacks,” said VdK President Verena Bentele “Welt”.

