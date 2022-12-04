On December 3, analysts at Nomura Securities said,The standard version and Pro version of the iPhone 15 series that Apple will launch next year will have a more balanced configuration to avoid the phenomenon that the iPhone 14 series is too biased towards the Pro version.

Analysts mentioned that the revenue of the iPhone 14 series Pro models accounted for between 65% and 70%, while the sales of standard models were weak, which eventually led to a decline in overall shipments.

In the upcoming iPhone 15 models, Apple will further adjust the configuration and combination of these models to make them more balanced.

at the same time,Compared with the previous generation, the standard version of the iPhone 15 will make consumers feel significantly upgraded, and will be equipped with an A16 chip with a 4-nanometer process.

screen,The iPhone 15 series is expected to be equipped with the Smart Island functionwith a circular and pill-punched LTPS OLED screen, the iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch screen, and the iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen.

also,Rumor has it that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature Sony’s latest and most advanced image sensorin addition to bringing better image quality, it will also have a higher dynamic range.