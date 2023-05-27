Home » «No more subsidies, it’s time for Industrial Policy»
«No more subsidies, it's time for Industrial Policy»

Even the Pnrr, «200 billion divided into hundreds of investment lines» is actually too dispersed, because what would be needed is to concentrate resources in a few areas starting from a vision of the future. «By spending resources we avoid recession – adds Pianta – and this is a good thing. But it’s a bit like standing on the goal line trying to throw the ball for a corner when instead we should be playing attack».

In this phase, more State would be needed – comments Dosi – as well as less restrictive budgetary policies. «Any idea of ​​industrial policy – she explains – is obviously incompatible with a line of austerity. The debt? If we can grow the debt significantly it will take care of itself. And in any case, even if an industrial policy evidently requires investments to be able to have an impact, in the end it costs less than the plentiful loans that we have instead decided to disburse over the last 40 years».

Focusing on the defense of Made in Italy productions, from this point of view, risks being a rearguard battle, a sort of “getting by”, with the real challenge to be launched in a different direction, going to recover the gaps accumulated example in the field of electronics or focusing decisively on new emerging trends, such as artificial intelligence, new engines, the recovery of materials.

«The mistake of the past towards FCA – adds Pianta – was to support the group by looking at the short term, without demanding investments in the direction of the future. With the result that today Stellantis progressively transfers production to France».

