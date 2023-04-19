No Nazi accounts in Argentina at SKA

In a list of 12,000 Nazis in Argentina, Credit Suisse (CS) did not find a significant number of account holders at the predecessor bank SKA during the 1930s. This was claimed by the Jewish Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles in March 2020.

In response to the allegations, Credit Suisse itself announced an investigation that has now been completed, as the bank announced on Tuesday evening.

Investigators employed by CS found no evidence after a two-year search that many of the individuals on that list had accounts with Schweizerische Kreditanstalt (SKA), nor that eight long-closed accounts identified during this period (1933-45). were contained assets of Holocaust victims, it said.

A list with the names of 12,000 National Socialists and Nazi regime sympathizers who are said to have lived in the South American country from the 1930s appeared in Argentina. An Argentine investigator came across the list of sympathizers of the Hitler regime in Buenos Aires.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center claimed that a large number of these Nazi sympathizers deposited money into one or more accounts with the SKA. Among them was money from Jewish victims. According to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, many of the people on the list had contact with companies linked to the Nazi regime.

According to information released on Tuesday, Credit Suisse also had a list of 311 high-ranking Nazis that the Simon Wiesenthal Center had sent to Switzerland examined 25 years ago. An account was found that was closed in March 1933, and another 12 people who, however, only opened SKA accounts in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s and then closed them again.

Between 1997 and 1999, a commission of experts headed by former US Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker scrutinized the business of SKA and around 60 other Swiss banks. The aim was to filter out accounts of people who belonged to alleged Holocaust victims. (sda)