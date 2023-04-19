Home » No Nazi accounts in Argentina at SKA
Business

No Nazi accounts in Argentina at SKA

by admin
No Nazi accounts in Argentina at SKA

In a list of 12,000 Nazis in Argentina, Credit Suisse (CS) did not find a significant number of account holders at the predecessor bank SKA during the 1930s. This was claimed by the Jewish Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles in March 2020.

In response to the allegations, Credit Suisse itself announced an investigation that has now been completed, as the bank announced on Tuesday evening.

Investigators employed by CS found no evidence after a two-year search that many of the individuals on that list had accounts with Schweizerische Kreditanstalt (SKA), nor that eight long-closed accounts identified during this period (1933-45). were contained assets of Holocaust victims, it said.

A list with the names of 12,000 National Socialists and Nazi regime sympathizers who are said to have lived in the South American country from the 1930s appeared in Argentina. An Argentine investigator came across the list of sympathizers of the Hitler regime in Buenos Aires.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center claimed that a large number of these Nazi sympathizers deposited money into one or more accounts with the SKA. Among them was money from Jewish victims. According to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, many of the people on the list had contact with companies linked to the Nazi regime.

According to information released on Tuesday, Credit Suisse also had a list of 311 high-ranking Nazis that the Simon Wiesenthal Center had sent to Switzerland examined 25 years ago. An account was found that was closed in March 1933, and another 12 people who, however, only opened SKA accounts in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s and then closed them again.

See also  Deutsche bank throws stock markets into panic: Ftse Mib down -2.48%, Dow Jones futures down 300 bp

Between 1997 and 1999, a commission of experts headed by former US Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker scrutinized the business of SKA and around 60 other Swiss banks. The aim was to filter out accounts of people who belonged to alleged Holocaust victims. (sda)

You might also be interested in:

You may also like

After Covid, GDP in China is growing again:...

Illimity changes tech partner: from Ion to Engineering

The new round of domestic oil prices will...

Labor Decree, the liberalization of fixed-term contracts arrives

Md, 38 new openings. Working with suppliers to...

LLaMA clone: RedPajama – first open-source decentralized AI...

Terre Rosse Vallania, two twenty-year-olds revive a historic...

BMW i Vision Dee and iX1 unveiled at...

Warhorse: Ralph Dommermuth is struggling with 5G problems

Zero taxes for those who have two children:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy