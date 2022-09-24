Original title: No need for P-map software!Xiaomi Civi 2 supports two beauty styles: acne, dark circles bye bye

As a new phone for female users, Xiaomi Civi 2 continues the ultra-thin design of the previous generation in appearance, and also brings a new color matching “little white dress” and a highly recognizable “pounding pink” color matching.

In addition to the unique design, Xiaomi Civi 2 also has Xiaomi’s strongest front selfie. Recently, according to Xiaomi product manager Hu Xinxin, Xiaomi Civi 2 provides users with two beauty styles: Classic beauty and texture beauty,The former has a soft tone and fresh colors, which are derived from traditional aesthetic concepts, more white and tender, and full of girlishness; the latter has a realistic tone and more three-dimensional facial features, which are suitable for advanced faces.

To put it simply, the beauty capabilities of Xiaomi Civi 2 allow users to take pictures without having to download another P-picture app, and take pictures for beauty.

It is understood that the Xiaomi Civi 2 is equipped with a front dual camera for the first time, One is a 32-megapixel main camera, and the other is a 32-megapixel ultra-wide-angle main camera. The main camera aperture is f/2.0, and the amount of light entering is increased by 50%.Support AF hardware-level autofocus. The new phone will be officially released on September 27.

