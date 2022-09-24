Home Business No need for P-map software!Xiaomi Civi 2 supports two beauty styles: acne and dark circles
Business

No need for P-map software!Xiaomi Civi 2 supports two beauty styles: acne and dark circles

by admin
No need for P-map software!Xiaomi Civi 2 supports two beauty styles: acne and dark circles

Original title: No need for P-map software!Xiaomi Civi 2 supports two beauty styles: acne, dark circles bye bye

No need for P-map software!Xiaomi Civi 2 supports two beauty styles: acne, dark circles bye bye

As a new phone for female users, Xiaomi Civi 2 continues the ultra-thin design of the previous generation in appearance, and also brings a new color matching “little white dress” and a highly recognizable “pounding pink” color matching.

In addition to the unique design, Xiaomi Civi 2 also has Xiaomi’s strongest front selfie. Recently, according to Xiaomi product manager Hu Xinxin, Xiaomi Civi 2 provides users with two beauty styles: Classic beauty and texture beauty,The former has a soft tone and fresh colors, which are derived from traditional aesthetic concepts, more white and tender, and full of girlishness; the latter has a realistic tone and more three-dimensional facial features, which are suitable for advanced faces.

To put it simply, the beauty capabilities of Xiaomi Civi 2 allow users to take pictures without having to download another P-picture app, and take pictures for beauty.

It is understood that the Xiaomi Civi 2 is equipped with a front dual camera for the first time, One is a 32-megapixel main camera, and the other is a 32-megapixel ultra-wide-angle main camera. The main camera aperture is f/2.0, and the amount of light entering is increased by 50%.Support AF hardware-level autofocus. The new phone will be officially released on September 27.

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Fear of the recession: a black Friday for...

Foxconn dismantles production line! iPhone 14 may become...

Change at the top of Acea, Palermo (formerly...

The three major European stock indexes fell across...

Top flagship showdown! iPhone 14 Pro full comparison...

The domestic supply contradiction continues, and the production...

Poste Italiane wins double “A” in the MSCI...

The onshore and offshore RMB exchange rates both...

Tim: the times for the Cdp offer on...

Bank of Italy: 300,000 new private jobs created...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy