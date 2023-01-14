Home Business No news on US inflation (and rates): import prices are rising again after five consecutive months of declines
The data released today by the macroeconomic front of the United States certainly does not bode well for those who bet on the continued slowdown in US-made inflation, and therefore on minor squeezes by Jerome Powell’s Fed (if not even cuts in taxi).

In December, US import prices rose by 0.4%, recovering after five consecutive months of declines, compared to the 0.9% drop expected by the economists consensus and after the 0.6% drop % of the previous month.

On an annual basis, the trend was also a leap of 3.5%, compared to the previous +2.7%. Export prices fell 2.6%, versus an estimated 0.5% decline, down 0.3% month-on-month. Excluding fuel prices, import prices rose 0.4%.

