The data released today by the macroeconomic front of the United States certainly does not bode well for those who bet on the continued slowdown in US-made inflation, and therefore on minor squeezes by Jerome Powell’s Fed (if not even cuts in taxi).

In December, US import prices rose by 0.4%, recovering after five consecutive months of declines, compared to the 0.9% drop expected by the economists consensus and after the 0.6% drop % of the previous month.

On an annual basis, the trend was also a leap of 3.5%, compared to the previous +2.7%. Export prices fell 2.6%, versus an estimated 0.5% decline, down 0.3% month-on-month. Excluding fuel prices, import prices rose 0.4%.