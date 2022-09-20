Listen to the audio version of the article

For 2023 the Ansaldo Energia group has no signed orders and the workers, in protest, will go on strike tomorrow, Tuesday 20 September, with a procession that will cross the Genoese Ponente to arrive in the center, under the prefecture building, where they will ask for a delegation to be received by the prefect, Renato Franceschelli.

Ansaldo Energia, which mainly produces large gas turbines (but also has the Nuclear division and Green tech, for alternative energy), has entered a crisis, according to the leaders of the group, due to the complication of the international situation, with the war in Ukraine, high energy prices, a return to coal and a surge in inflation.

He lost 200,000 hours of work

“The company has informed us – write the RSUs of Fim-Cisl, Fiom-Cgil and Uilm, in a joint note – that for 2023 there are no signed orders: this will lead to a discharge of 200 thousand hours of work, starting as early as March 1, destined to increase if it were not able to quickly reverse the course. A disastrous situation for the Genoa plant ».

The recapitalization by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the note continues, “50 days after the company request, has not yet taken place: to date not even one euro has been paid by the majority shareholder (in the hands of the Government) to meet the serious problems of Ansaldo Energia ».

Cancel important orders

In a meeting held at Confindustria Genova between trade unions and company top management, “it was recalled – the note continues – how Ansaldo Energia had already signed, with Enel, three important orders (the coal plants of Brindisi, Civitavecchia and La Casella to be converted to gas), then stopped by the Government, for energy policy choices (continue with coal) ».