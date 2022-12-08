Warren Buffett “or” this EV title even if this year, through its Berkshire Hathaway holding, it divested more than a fifth of the stake held in the group.

The title is BYDthe number one electric car maker in China, a big bet from the legendary investor.

Buffett’s alleged passion for BYD was confirmed to Bloomberg by a senior executive at the auto company.

“It’s very natural for Buffett to cash in some profit and go cash out – the executive commented to Bloomberg Stella Liwho holds the position of deputy executive general manager of BYD, in what was the first comment from the company’s management on Buffett’s decision to file the stake held in his capital.

The reassurances of the manager brought BYD stock to jump up to +6.9% on the Hong Kong stock exchange today, rising to the record since September.

The stock was confirmed as one of the best in the stock exchange’s reference stock index, i.e. in theHang Seng Index which, for some sessions now, continues to depend on news about Covid and the Zero Covid Policy coming from China.

An article by Bloomberg recalls that Warren Buffett has invested in BYD – which, we recall, it managed at one point to dethrone even Elon Musk’s Tesla– for the first time in September of 2008; and that in August of this year, for the first time, it announced that it had sold some shares.

Buffett continued to sell off some of his stake in November, reducing his stake in BYD altogether from initial 20.04% to 15.99%.

The move has obviously fueled doubts and fears about the long-term commitment of the oracle of Omaha, as Warren Buffett is known, to the Shenzhen company.

Ma “I don’t believe this (i.e. the sale) in any way indicate that (Buffett) has abandoned BYD Li insisted. His mother (loves) BYD, love management e “It will always be” the biggest supporter of the group.

Buffett: dizzying gain with BYD (+3000%)

A Berkshire spokesperson has not yet provided a response to a request for comment.

Of course, BYD stock hasn’t had much luck in recent months, losing about 30% on the Hong Kong stock exchange since last July 11, the day on which a part of Berkshire’s stake appeared in the Hong Kong market clearing system, sparking fears that Buffett was deciding to quit the group.

That crash wiped out HK$230 billion in market value, the equivalent of $30 billion.

But BYD still remains a great convenient bet for Buffett just as it remains a great source of income for the Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate: just think that the value of the stake acquired in the EV group, at the time of the purchase equal to $230 million, it has shot up over the years by more than 1570%.

Today, even after divestment of shares, Berkshire’s stake in BYD it is valued at $4.5 billion.

In early January 2021, BYD was being talked about on Wall Street as yet another Warren Buffett’s winning move who, paying precisely 232 million dollars in 2008 for a stake that at that time was worth a good $7.4 billion, had collected a gain of about 3000%.