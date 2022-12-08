Home Business No Panic: Buffett still loves this EV stock
Business

No Panic: Buffett still loves this EV stock

by admin
No Panic: Buffett still loves this EV stock

Warren Buffett “or” this EV title even if this year, through its Berkshire Hathaway holding, it divested more than a fifth of the stake held in the group.

Warren Buffett

The title is BYDthe number one electric car maker in China, a big bet from the legendary investor.

Buffett’s alleged passion for BYD was confirmed to Bloomberg by a senior executive at the auto company.

It’s very natural for Buffett to cash in some profit and go cash out – the executive commented to Bloomberg Stella Liwho holds the position of deputy executive general manager of BYD, in what was the first comment from the company’s management on Buffett’s decision to file the stake held in his capital.

The reassurances of the manager brought BYD stock to jump up to +6.9% on the Hong Kong stock exchange today, rising to the record since September.

The stock was confirmed as one of the best in the stock exchange’s reference stock index, i.e. in theHang Seng Index which, for some sessions now, continues to depend on news about Covid and the Zero Covid Policy coming from China.

An article by Bloomberg recalls that Warren Buffett has invested in BYD – which, we recall, it managed at one point to dethrone even Elon Musk’s Tesla– for the first time in September of 2008; and that in August of this year, for the first time, it announced that it had sold some shares.

Buffett continued to sell off some of his stake in November, reducing his stake in BYD altogether from initial 20.04% to 15.99%.

See also  Bagotte won the 2022 Outstanding Brand Image Award and the 11th CFS Finance Summit Authority Award_TOM News

The move has obviously fueled doubts and fears about the long-term commitment of the oracle of Omaha, as Warren Buffett is known, to the Shenzhen company.

Ma “I don’t believe this (i.e. the sale) in any way indicate that (Buffett) has abandoned BYD Li insisted. His mother (loves) BYD, love management e “It will always be” the biggest supporter of the group.

Buffett: dizzying gain with BYD (+3000%)

A Berkshire spokesperson has not yet provided a response to a request for comment.

Of course, BYD stock hasn’t had much luck in recent months, losing about 30% on the Hong Kong stock exchange since last July 11, the day on which a part of Berkshire’s stake appeared in the Hong Kong market clearing system, sparking fears that Buffett was deciding to quit the group.

That crash wiped out HK$230 billion in market value, the equivalent of $30 billion.

But BYD still remains a great convenient bet for Buffett just as it remains a great source of income for the Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate: just think that the value of the stake acquired in the EV group, at the time of the purchase equal to $230 million, it has shot up over the years by more than 1570%.

Today, even after divestment of shares, Berkshire’s stake in BYD it is valued at $4.5 billion.

In early January 2021, BYD was being talked about on Wall Street as yet another Warren Buffett’s winning move who, paying precisely 232 million dollars in 2008 for a stake that at that time was worth a good $7.4 billion, had collected a gain of about 3000%.

You may also like

Morgan Stanley has cut about 2% of its...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: futures fluctuate upward and...

Weighing recession potential, S&P 500 falls for fifth...

Up2You completes 3.5 million investment round. Azimut among...

Gold trading reminder: U.S. bond yields continue to...

Euro: GDP in the third quarter at +0.3%...

The operating rate continues to rise, and soybean...

ECB: perceived inflation rises to 9.9% in October

Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Air China...

Adobe cuts 100 jobs mainly in sales

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy