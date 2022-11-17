Home Business “No penal amnesty in the manoeuvre”: the mef’s note after the controversy
Business

“No penal amnesty in the manoeuvre”: the mef’s note after the controversy

by admin
“No penal amnesty in the manoeuvre”: the mef’s note after the controversy

In any case, no amnesty of a penal nature will find a place in the manoeuvre. Thus a note from the Ministry of the Economy and Finance regarding the numerous rumors published in these hours on the economic entity and on the measures of the maneuver that the government is preparing to launch.

The government pardons the tax evaders: the grave amnesty is on its way

ALESSANDRO BARBERA

The measures of the maneuver are currently in the political evaluation phase.

See also  Earn money, the shareholders want to donate!The company responded "Thank you very much", 13 times the big bull stock reminded the risk again_Risk Warning Announcement_Joan Medical_Products

You may also like

Medical devices: Asl are asking companies for 2.2...

Misstep today for Piazza Affari, Enel in trouble

SINCEREWATCH HK (00444) issued a profit warning, expecting...

Electric cars, Toyota relaunches with bZ compact suv...

It took only half a year to usher...

Ex Ilva, Urso: review the company structure to...

[Overview of the world]U.S. consumer confidence falls sharply,...

The EU automotive regions are asking for economic...

Alibaba’s financial report: Hema’s revenue growth is strong,...

Car registrations: in October +14% in Europe with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy