No end to the supply bottlenecks in sight: the Federal Office for Drug Safety (BfArm) is now pointing out shortages of more than 400 medicines. A large part of this is accounted for by the area of ​​generics. These are mostly produced in Asia.

The list of drugs and active ingredients with delivery problems in Germany is currently particularly long. In total, the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices lists almost 500 initial reports of supply bottlenecks for drugs for the year 2023 – however, not all of them are up to date. Including the open reports from previous years, there are currently difficulties with 477 medicinal products.

With 161 drugs affected, production problems are by far the most important reason for delivery bottlenecks. An important reason for the difficult supply situation is seen in globalization. 68 percent of the production sites for active ingredients destined for Europe are located in the more cost-effective Asia Pharmaverbandes vfa.

Politicians are well aware of the problem. “The federal government wants to secure the supply of medicines in Germany. Because delivery bottlenecks have increased significantly in recent years – especially for off-patent drugs.” And further: “In order to counteract supply bottlenecks, it is important to increase the variety of drug suppliers and thus to further diversify the drug supply chains”.

