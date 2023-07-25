“No right turn, reality is more complex”

In this podcast, we offer you the intervention of Nathalie Tocci on RadioRadicale, during the special episode of “Spazio Transnazionale” on 23 July 2023, hosted by Francesco De Leo on the elections in Spain. For the director of the Iai, “no right shift” in the barometer of Spanish and European public opinion. For the European elections “reality is more complex” than a simple return of the right on a continental scale.

Cover photo EPA/Cabalar

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

