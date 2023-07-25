Home » “No right turn, reality is more complex”
Business

“No right turn, reality is more complex”

by admin
“No right turn, reality is more complex”

In this podcast, we offer you the intervention of Nathalie Tocci on RadioRadicale, during the special episode of “Spazio Transnazionale” on 23 July 2023, hosted by Francesco De Leo on the elections in Spain. For the director of the Iai, “no right shift” in the barometer of Spanish and European public opinion. For the European elections “reality is more complex” than a simple return of the right on a continental scale.

Cover photo EPA/Cabalar

See also  585 Wenzhou enterprises participated in the Canton Fair online for 10 days, which is the fifth time to move to the "cloud"-News-Wenzhou Net

You may also like

There is Room for Monetary Policy Reserves to...

Farewell, blue bird: Twitter’s new logo is an...

Hotel, crazy prices for the summer. But Europe...

Politics – political scientist criticizes Merz

Nikola: electric truck catches fire, no one injured

Li Changjiang’s Reduction of Holdings Casts a Thunderbolt...

Poor prospects: companies expect economic downturn in the...

US Dollar Index (DXY) Outlook: Forecasting the Impact...

Labor market – survey: Generation 50 plus wants...

Italy: desalination as a solution to the water...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy