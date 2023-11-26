No to injunction, the transport strike scheduled for Monday has been postponed to December 15th

Unitary no to Minister Salvini’s precept and to the reduction of the protest and postponement of the 24-hour national strike of all local public transport until December 15th, «challenging Minister Salvini on the ground of constitutional rights, as well as on the merits of the questions posed by the workers’ requests, ignored by their employer counterparts and by the head of the transport department”. This was announced by the basic trade union union with the adhesion of ADL Cobas – Cobas Lavoro Privato – Sgb -Cub Trasporti – Usb Lavoro Privato.

«The precept by the Minister of Transport Salvini of the 24-hour national TPL strike, regularly called by the acronyms of the basic unions, highly representative in the sector, is anything but unexpected», says Usb. “This, however, does not take away the gravity of what Salvini decided” adds the union, maintaining that “the reasons given by Salvini are ridiculous”.

