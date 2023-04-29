No vodka in via Bellerio, big newspapers and disappointed talk shows

Russian funds to the League, all archived in Milan

No vodka in via Bellerio. No international corruption. The story of the alleged Russian funds to the League ends with a filing which in 2018, with newborn yellow-green government, he put the Carroccio on the media bench of the defendants. The investigating judge of Milan, Stefania Donadeo, send rivers of ink and hours of TV broadcasts up in smoke.

The story is known. On 18 October 2018, the former spokesman of Matteo Salvini and president of the LombardiaRussia association, Gianluca Savoini, the lawyer Gianluca Meranda and the former banker Francesco Vannucci, met some Russian intermediaries at the Hotel Metropol in Moscow. According to the indictment, at the center of this meeting there would have been a negotiation relating to the purchase of Russian diesel for a total value of one and a half billion dollars.

The negotiation, which was then not finalized, according to the investigators’ thesis, had the final objective of transferring 65 million, equal to a percentage of 4 percent, into the League’s coffers. Money that would have been used to finance the party’s electoral campaign for the 2019 European elections.

Attention: the judge who filed did so after a request from the Milan prosecutor’s office. So at the request of those who investigated and found no trace of irregularities. It cannot be said, therefore, whether it is a “friendly” or benevolent judge. League massacred and now shelved.

“It puts an end to a story with exquisitely journalistic traits and certainly devoid of legal relevance”said Ersi Bozheku, defense attorney of two of the defendants, Gianluca Meranda and Francesco Vannucci.

That’s the point. Judicial investigations are one thing, newspapers another. This is just the latest story of false journalistic manipulation and political vilification for which the authors should apologise. In a civilized country it should be like this. L’Espresso (which raised the case), Repubblica, Il Fatto Quotidiano, Formigli, Gruber etc. will they mea culpa? Maybe. We hope so.

