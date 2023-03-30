Home Business No wonder that hardly anyone wants to work in the Bundeswehr
No wonder that hardly anyone wants to work in the Bundeswehr

No wonder that hardly anyone wants to work in the Bundeswehr

A report in the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung confirms the net loss: more recruits are leaving than new ones are coming. Almost 20,000 left the service last year, the highest figure since 2017. If Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) is currently calling for additional billions in the budget for defense, then he also has this personnel shortage in mind. The pathetic barracks, the mold, the disgusting toilets, the dead spots. Those who serve their country all day long truly deserve more. Money alone will not do the trick: there needs to be more clarity in the communication about what the job on the gun really means and what it doesn’t mean. A personal turning point must also take place in people’s minds in order to use a hackneyed and nevertheless true image.

