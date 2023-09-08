Noble foreign electricity, unethical German electricity?

Germany now imports more electricity than it exports. It imports valuable, high-priced electricity and exports weather-dependent cheap electricity. In some cases, people don’t even want cheap German electricity for free.

Since mid-April this year, Germany has been importing more electricity than it exports. Some people are surprised by this. For years, a lot of money has been invested in the massive expansion of renewable energies through sun and wind, which are supposed to be particularly competitive. The transition from electricity exporter to electricity importer is causing even more discussion. However, this is misguided because it focuses primarily on the amount of electricity, i.e. kilowatt hours, that is imported at certain times and exported at others. As long as the international flow of electricity is constantly guaranteed, the value of the electricity is what counts most for the welfare of citizens.

Export cheap electricity, import high-price electricity

To determine value, you need a price. Electricity prices on the wholesale market are an indicator of the value that electricity consumers place on the last available unit of electricity, that is, the last kilowatt hour still available on the network. Since electricity is simply electricity for the consumer – regardless of whether it comes from domestic or foreign production – price is essentially the central criterion for determining value. According to the Federal Network Agency’s SMARD electricity market data platform, the average price for imported electricity from abroad is significantly higher than the average price for exported electricity. German electricity flows abroad at low prices, while foreign electricity flows into Germany at high prices. Since less electricity is exported than imported, a deficit is created at Germany’s expense.

What are the reasons for Germany turning into an electricity importer? Of course, the ongoing energy transition with the recent shutdown of nuclear energy! In Germany, a lot of electricity is not produced exactly when its value would be high. Instead, production takes place when the weather is right. At times of low electricity production – be it due to darkness or lull – prices can be high. Electricity is then particularly valuable. At times of high wind and solar power production but low demand, prices are low and electricity is worth little. Then cheap German electricity is produced, so to speak.

Foreign electricity producers can make targeted use of the predictability of darkness and lulls with flexibly controllable power plants: They produce more when prices are high. Production is reduced when prices are low. In doing so, they aim to produce electricity when electricity is valuable. They are not taking advantage of the German energy transition. Rather, their behavior creates value because they deliver when there is particular demand for electricity and the weather in Germany is not good. Pumped storage power plants, for example in Norway, Austria and Switzerland, are proving to be particularly valuable. In reservoirs, cheap German electricity from wind and photovoltaics undergoes a real refinement before it flows back to Germany as noble, high-priced electricity. But foreign nuclear power plants can also be easily controlled, at least clearly better controlled than solar and wind. Foreign nuclear power plants have become worth more thanks to the German energy transition and are therefore likely to continue to operate for a long time.

To put it bluntly, Germany is doing the following with the energy transition: it is stopping the production of valuable electricity and relying on cheap electricity subsidized with tax money. The electrification of the economy requires more and more electricity, which is why Germany has to import more and more valuable, high-priced electricity from abroad. At the same time, it is spoiling its own export prices through the subsidized expansion of difficult-to-control, weather-dependent electricity production.

Cheap electricity for consumers?

It is obvious that you cannot make any profits in electricity trading if you buy/import electricity at a high price and sell/export it cheaply. But couldn’t local electricity consumers benefit from cheap German electricity?

Just as the welfare of food consumers is high when a high-quality food supply is cheap, the welfare of electricity consumers would be particularly high when the price of electricity is low. However, due to the interaction of supply and demand, the price of electricity fluctuates more within minutes, hours and days than other prices. And high-quality electricity production means that supply must be guaranteed every second.

On a wintery, cold, dark Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. with no wind, the German electricity supply is low. But that’s exactly when electricity would be worth a lot because there is a lot of demand for it. Prices are high at this time, much to the chagrin of electricity consumers. On a windy, sunny spring weekend at 3:00 p.m., the supply of German electricity is high, but it is of little value because there is little demand for it. Electricity prices are then low, without many consumers benefiting from this.

Cheap German electricity depends on sun and wind and is therefore not always cheap when it is needed. It is often expensive, especially when it is dark or calm. This is not ideal for electricity consumers. They want electricity prices to be as low as possible permanently and at all times, and not just when they don’t need much electricity anyway.

When cheap electricity becomes unethical

Sun for photovoltaics and wind for wind energy have no morals. However, the dependence of German electricity generation on the weather sometimes leads to overproduction of electricity. Overproduction can manifest itself in negative prices. Fortunately, negative prices are still rare at the moment. However, it can be assumed that further investments in solar and wind energy could increasingly lead to negative prices.

Negative prices mean that people don’t even want cheap German electricity for free. The value that electricity consumers attach to the last unit still available on the network is then negative. So to speak, too much electricity causes suffering. The suffering of German overproduction must be compensated for in the electricity market: negative electricity prices correspond to compensation for those who are willing to continue to consume electricity in order to keep the grid stable.

Negative electricity prices mean waste and a loss of welfare: electricity generation itself is associated with costs – wind and solar systems wear out or have to be maintained. When prices are negative, domestic and foreign electricity consumers not only don’t want the electricity, they even have to pay for it. The excess of German electricity must be virtually destroyed. If prices are negative, electricity is unethical: electricity is produced using resources, i.e. costs. The excess electricity has to be consumed painfully and consumers still have to pay for it.

