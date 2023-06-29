Nobody wants to protect Syrian refugees

Syria has officially rejoined the Arab League after more than a decade of civil war and diplomatic isolation, a development that casts a shadow over the future of the millions of Syrians living abroad fleeing armed violence and the regime in Damascus.

The reinstatement of the president Bashar Al-Assad within the organization, made official at the summit in May, marks the de facto victory of government forces in the civil conflict. The Arab countries, except for the Kuwait and the Qatarrecognized the legitimacy of the Ba’athist regime, a pragmatic move dictated by the need to reduce instability in the region. In fact, in recent years the Middle East has been the victim of destabilizing phenomena directly linked to the Syrian tragedy. Among these stand out the trade of narcoticsapparently managed by the Damascus regime to finance itself, and obviously the very serious humanitarian crisis.

According to the UNHCR, there are more than 6 million internally displaced people in the country and more than 5 million Syrians currently refugees in foreign countries, among which Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan stand out. The latter initially showed solidarity and welcoming towards the Syrian people, but the prolongation of the war and the internal problems of the host countries have eroded local tolerance and created a hostile climate for Syrian refugees, who are now increasingly at risk of being rejected or forced return.

The climate of intolerance towards Syrian refugees

The Türkiye it is the country that hosts the most refugees in the world, 3.5 million Syrian refugees are currently present in the country (UNHCR data). Their presence is less and less tolerated by the local population, grappling with a dizzying increase in the cost of living and the difficult reconstruction in the areas hit by the catastrophic earthquake earlier this year. The frustration of the Turks has spilled over into the refugees, who have become the scapegoat for Turkey’s main problems, victims of xenophobic rhetoric and several episodes of violence.

The permanence of the Syrians was one of the main themes of the Turkish presidential election held last month. The challenger Kilicdraroglu had promised to repatriate all refugees present in the country, President Erdogan countered by referring to the “voluntary” repatriation program implemented by his government and which has relocated tens of thousands of refugees in northwestern Syria, under the control of Ankara. According to Human Rights Watch, these repatriations were allegedly carried out by force by the Turkish authorities, who allegedly arrested and forced the refugees to fill in forms to certify their willingness to repatriate and then deport them. Despite the mutual hostility towards the Damascus regime, Erdogan has opened up the possibility of a normalization of relations, such a move would facilitate repatriations both from a logistical and legal point of view.

Il Lebanon it is the country that hosts the highest number of refugees per capita in the world and the second for the number of Syrian refugees present on the territory, around 800,000. The situation in the country is catastrophic, inflation is out of control and both the offices of the president and the prime minister remain vacant. Most Lebanese are at risk of losing access to electricity and running water and a significant part of the country has already lost these rights. In such a context of scarcity of resources and with the threat of Lebanon on the verge of becoming a failed state, the presence of Syrians in Lebanon is now greatly disliked by the local population. Although the refugees live in conditions similar to and often worse than those of the Lebanese, the latter now believe that the situation in the country is too serious to be able to share any resources with their neighbors.

Added to this is that the prolonged presence of a predominantly Sunni population is seen as a risk to the very delicate confessional balance that has defined the logic of power in Lebanon for years. For these reasons, the Lebanese army has carried out a series of summary deportations which have forcibly repatriated some refugees in agreement with the authorities of the Damascus regime.

The situation is less serious in Jordan, second in the world for the number of refugees per capita, most of whom are Syrians. The tolerance of the local population persists and the refugees are better integrated into the country’s economic life than in Lebanon and Turkey. Yet 80% of Syrian refugees live below the poverty line and for the most part reside in refugee camps with very little maintenance and where access to essential resources is often lacking. Jordan depends heavily on Western aid which, however, is not sufficient to guarantee the efficiency of the reception system.

Repatriation is not an option

Meanwhile in Syria the violations of human rights by the Assad regime do not seem to stop. Besides being a country still at war, Syria cannot be classified as a safe place above all because of the continuous abuses of the government towards the population and above all of those who are forced to return against their will.

The Syrian government forces are particularly hostile towards the returnees, reports speak of unjustified arrests, torture, rapes and disappearances. Canada and the Netherlands recently filed a complaint against Syria at the International Court of Justice for the “countless violations of international law committed since at least 2011”.

In the face of this situation, a European country is taking significant steps to facilitate the repatriation of Syrian refugees: Denmark. The Danish government has in fact revoked 150 residence permits from 2019 to today. Copenhagen considers the area of ​​Damascus and the governorates of Latakia and Tartus “safe for return”, laying the foundations for a future repatriation. The UNHCR has expressed concern over Denmark’s decisions, contradicting the Nordic country’s authorities’ version of events regarding the security situation in Syria.

The strategy of European states to resolve the humanitarian crisis has always been focused on keeping refugees in countries bordering Syria, such as Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan, providing them with the financial support hypothetically necessary to manage a short-term humanitarian crisis duration. Now that the main host countries threaten refugees with repatriation, the latter increasingly decide to leave for Europe, in fact in the last two years the number of attempts to reach the Old Continent by Syrian refugees has doubled. Without a longer-term strategy, Europe runs the risk of obtaining the opposite result to that hoped for or worse of finding itself complicit in the human rights violations implemented by the main host countries and by the regime in Damascus.

This article, edited by Iacopo Andreoni, was written in collaboration with Orizzonti Politici and Affari Internazionali, the journal of IAI, as part of the project on humanitarian crises in the world

UNHCR Copertina’s photo. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH