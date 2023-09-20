Nomura’s Laser Digital Launches Bitcoin Adoption Fund for Institutional Investors

Laser Digital, the cryptocurrency arm of Japanese bank Nomura, has launched its Bitcoin Adoption Fund, allowing institutional investors to access digital assets. The fund offers long-term exposure to bitcoin and targets pension funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and mutual funds. Sebastien Guglietta, the director of Laser Digital Asset Management, stated that bitcoin facilitates the transformation of the global economy and is of great relevance to Nomura. The custody of the fund’s assets will be handled by Komainu, a company founded by Nomura, Ledger, and Coinshares, which provides regulated custody for institutional bitcoin investors. Komainu recently obtained a license to operate in the cryptocurrency sector in the United Arab Emirates. Fiona King, the director of Laser Digital’s Distribution department, expressed that the Bitcoin Adoption Fund provides a safe path for investors to enter the digital asset market. Nomura operates in over 30 countries worldwide, making the launch of the fund impactful. With the launch of its Bitcoin Adoption Fund, Nomura joins other large banks such as Citibank, JP Morgan, and Goldman Sachs, which have also entered the bitcoin ecosystem and are offering investment products aimed at institutional clients.

