Home » Nomura’s Laser Digital Launches Bitcoin Adoption Fund for Institutional Investors
Business

Nomura’s Laser Digital Launches Bitcoin Adoption Fund for Institutional Investors

by admin
Nomura’s Laser Digital Launches Bitcoin Adoption Fund for Institutional Investors

Laser Digital, the cryptocurrency arm of Japanese bank Nomura, has launched its Bitcoin Adoption Fund, allowing institutional investors to access digital assets. The fund offers long-term exposure to bitcoin and targets pension funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and mutual funds. Sebastien Guglietta, the director of Laser Digital Asset Management, stated that bitcoin facilitates the transformation of the global economy and is of great relevance to Nomura. The custody of the fund’s assets will be handled by Komainu, a company founded by Nomura, Ledger, and Coinshares, which provides regulated custody for institutional bitcoin investors. Komainu recently obtained a license to operate in the cryptocurrency sector in the United Arab Emirates. Fiona King, the director of Laser Digital’s Distribution department, expressed that the Bitcoin Adoption Fund provides a safe path for investors to enter the digital asset market. Nomura operates in over 30 countries worldwide, making the launch of the fund impactful. With the launch of its Bitcoin Adoption Fund, Nomura joins other large banks such as Citibank, JP Morgan, and Goldman Sachs, which have also entered the bitcoin ecosystem and are offering investment products aimed at institutional clients.

See also  Who is Fabio Salamida, the only journalist followed by Meloni?

You may also like

Walt Disney, 60 billion investments for new theme...

Ningde City Empowers Manufacturing Industry with Medium- and...

Interior Ministry warns about China in the 5G...

Neuralink Receives Approval for First-in-Human Trial of Brain...

Banks have halved in 30 years: in 1993...

US Stock Market Ends Slightly Lower as Tech...

Bank of America: This sector outperforms the stock...

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $638 Million: Winning Numbers and...

Inflation, now it’s up to the price of...

Hua Xizi’s Apology and Li Jiaqi’s Douyin Certification...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy