Non-alcoholic beer, a 40 billion dollar market in 2032

The thirst for it grows non alcoholic beer. To consecrate the new trend of zero alcohol was the Super Bowl (the final championship of the American National Football League) in which group Heineken presented his 0.0 beer with a 30-second commercial scheduled for the first half of the match. The actor is the protagonist Paul Rudd that, in the role of his character Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniasip a Heineken 0.0.

As underlined by the Dutch multinational itself (in which Bill Gates has recently become a reference shareholder), this is the first time that a non-alcoholic beverage for adults is the protagonist of an advertising campaign during the Super Bowl, testifying to the growing sensitivity audience and market for these alcohol-free products.

Heineken 0.0 has been introduced in 100 countries

In the latest annual report, the Dutch group underlined that it has increased the volume of its own 10% low e non-alcohol portfolio reaching 15.4 million hectoliters, while Heineken 0.0 has been introduced in over 100 countries. In the last quarter of 2022, however, the overall volumes of beer in Europe, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, rose by 1.3%, against a growth, led by Heineken 0.0, of around 5% of non-alcohol and cider products.

Other brands that have launched alcohol-free proposals belong to Heineken: Amstel which, for its Amstel Ultra light and the non-alcoholic Amstel 0.0, has chosen the tennis player as testimonial Rafael Nadal (for the first time the face of a beer brand); Desperados with its Virgin (launched in 2021); weakness with its non-alcoholic Ipa.

Interest in health is growing, especially among young people

Reasons of this phenomenon, according to data collected by Data Intelligence, can be found in growing interest in health issues it’s a increased awareness of adverse health effects that can emerge from regular alcohol consumption. Also underlined by some governments (as in the case of Ireland, which has decided to apply health labels to alcoholic beverages). Furthermore, alcohol-free beers are also chosen because thanks to technologies they can be produced without going to losing in quality and maintaining organoleptic properties very similar to the alcoholic originals.

The sector ready to double

But the trend is worldwide and the market it is set to double in a decade. According to the research firm Future Market Insightsthe sector will go from a present value of 20 billion dollars (about 18.6 billion euros) to over 40 billion in 2032, with an annual growth rate of 7.8%. Despite the rise, in absolute terms the non-alcoholic segment still represents a marginal share of a total beer market of over 750 billion dollars.

And the growing demand is answered by punctual production, as is happening in Europe. Based on the data Eurostatin the member countries of the European Union the 2021 production of beer containing less than 0.5% alcohol was equal to 1.7 billion litresfruit of one 20% growth over 2020a year of stability on 2019. A progression that offsets the 3% increase – to 33.1 billion liters – for traditional beer.

In Italy the market share of non-alcoholic beer is growing

And something is also changing in Italia. According to the latest report by Assobirra – Association of Brewers and Maltersin 2021 the per capita consumption of beer was 35.2 litres, up on 31.7 in 2020 and on 34.9 in 2019. In this context, no and low alcohol beers recorded a slight but representative growth, going from a share of 1.30 to 1.43% (compared to 17.82% of the specials and 81.29% of Lagers).