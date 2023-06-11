“Non-army, no habitat, endless progress” Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Invitational Tournament held to attract new energy entrepreneurial teams

18
On June 6, the new energy special session of the 2023 “Dragon City Talent Plan” Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Invitational Competition was held in Shenzhen to attract and cultivate high-level, high-level, High-quality new energy entrepreneurial teams, as well as high-growth source enterprises with core innovation capabilities, contribute to the construction of Changzhou’s new energy capital.
This competition focused on the new energy industry, and set up three groups: smart electric vehicle related industries, photovoltaic wind power industry and other emerging energy, and attracted a total of 98 projects to sign up. After multiple rounds of selection and review, 30 projects participated in the finals of the day, and finally competed for 3 first prizes, 6 second prizes, 9 third prizes and 12 excellence awards.
It is reported that the winners will receive 500,000-4 million yuan in venture funding, 250,000-5 million yuan in “comprehensive contribution” rewards, 100 square meters of free entrepreneurial space and residence, and 200,000-500,000 yuan in house purchases. Subsidies, loans of 5 million to 30 million yuan (LPR interest rate), and equity financing rewards of more than one million yuan are supported by the “Dragon City Talent Plan” policy support, and full-process services will also be provided in terms of project landing services and business incubation services.
At the scene, Lu Yulong, director of the Yangtze River Delta Research Institute of Zhaopin, released a report on the talent environment for the new energy industry. Shenzhen Talent Group, Fangguang Capital, Yunxiu Capital, Zhaopin Group, Vision Technology, Geely Technology Group, etc. were hired as “city partners” of Wujin District. Zhai Bin, general manager of Shenzhen Talent Group, said that Shenzhen and Changzhou are actively cooperating to promote market-oriented services for talents, and this event has further enhanced the confidence in cooperation between the two parties.
In recent years, Wujin has continued to improve customized talent policies, precise support measures, and normalized service guarantees, vigorously build high-end talent apartments, support first-class public service resources, accelerate the construction of national youth development-oriented county pilot projects, and comprehensively build innovation chains and talent chains The two-way integration, the Wujin model driven by the two wheels of the industrial chain and the capital chain, creates a talent ecology that is “near and far away”.
This competition focused on the new energy industry, and set up three groups: smart electric vehicle related industries, photovoltaic wind power industry and other emerging energy, and attracted a total of 98 projects to sign up. After multiple rounds of selection and review, 30 projects participated in the finals of the day, and finally competed for 3 first prizes, 6 second prizes, 9 third prizes and 12 excellence awards.
It is reported that the winners will receive 500,000-4 million yuan in venture funding, 250,000-5 million yuan in “comprehensive contribution” rewards, 100 square meters of free entrepreneurial space and residence, and 200,000-500,000 yuan in house purchases. Subsidies, loans of 5 million to 30 million yuan (LPR interest rate), and equity financing rewards of more than one million yuan are supported by the “Dragon City Talent Plan” policy support, and full-process services will also be provided in terms of project landing services and business incubation services.
At the scene, Lu Yulong, director of the Yangtze River Delta Research Institute of Zhaopin, released a report on the talent environment for the new energy industry. Shenzhen Talent Group, Fangguang Capital, Yunxiu Capital, Zhaopin Group, Vision Technology, Geely Technology Group, etc. were hired as “city partners” of Wujin District. Zhai Bin, general manager of Shenzhen Talent Group, said that Shenzhen and Changzhou are actively cooperating to promote market-oriented services for talents, and this event has further enhanced the confidence in cooperation between the two parties.
In recent years, Wujin has continued to improve customized talent policies, precise support measures, and normalized service guarantees, vigorously build high-end talent apartments, support first-class public service resources, accelerate the construction of national youth development-oriented county pilot projects, and comprehensively build innovation chains and talent chains The two-way integration, the Wujin model driven by the two wheels of the industrial chain and the capital chain, creates a talent ecology that is “near and far away”.
Scan to open the current page on the mobile phone