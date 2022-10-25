In June 2022, the performance of NPEs (Non Performing Exposure) recorded, for the first time in years, an increase in the default rates for loans granted to households and businesses. This is the picture that emerges from the fourth edition of the NPE Observatory of CRIBIS Credit Management – a CRIF Group company specialized in the management of Collection and NPL management processes – which aims to provide an overall and updated vision on the NPE market .

During 2022, there was an increase in the volumes of loans classified as Stage 2 (performing loans that show a significant increase in credit risk) and in UTP (Unlikely to Pay or unlikely to pay).

With regard to loans classified in Stage 2, compared to previous surveys, the sectors with a higher share of loans that show a significant increase in risk remain the construction and infrastructure sector and the services sector.

The sectors with a reduced share of exposure are, on the other hand, those of oil & gas and chemical and pharmaceutical extraction. The analysis of the share of exposures in stage 2 by legal nature also reveals that 68% can be linked to joint stock companies.