Home Business Non-performing loans, in 2022 increase in default rates for the first time since 2019
Business

Non-performing loans, in 2022 increase in default rates for the first time since 2019

by admin

In June 2022, the performance of NPEs (Non Performing Exposure) recorded, for the first time in years, an increase in the default rates for loans granted to households and businesses. This is the picture that emerges from the fourth edition of the NPE Observatory of CRIBIS Credit Management – a CRIF Group company specialized in the management of Collection and NPL management processes – which aims to provide an overall and updated vision on the NPE market .

During 2022, there was an increase in the volumes of loans classified as Stage 2 (performing loans that show a significant increase in credit risk) and in UTP (Unlikely to Pay or unlikely to pay).

With regard to loans classified in Stage 2, compared to previous surveys, the sectors with a higher share of loans that show a significant increase in risk remain the construction and infrastructure sector and the services sector.

The sectors with a reduced share of exposure are, on the other hand, those of oil & gas and chemical and pharmaceutical extraction. The analysis of the share of exposures in stage 2 by legal nature also reveals that 68% can be linked to joint stock companies.

See also  Every 17:00 丨 international oil prices rise to highs, fuel shortages, and many gas stations around the world have long queues; China Merchants Macro: The third quarter will be a good opportunity to increase the proportion of safe-haven asset allocation | Daily Economic News

You may also like

U.S. stocks close: The market expects the pace...

Meloni government struggling with a ‘toxic inflation-recession mix’....

Gas TTF drops below 100 € / Mwh...

Mps: shares under 2 euros, so participating in...

UK: Sunak will be the next British Prime...

Wall Street mixed, Tesla sells (-5%) weigh on...

Apple iPadOS 16.1 goes live today to add...

Sustainability: R5 Living enters into a co-marketing agreement...

European natural gas prices fell nearly 20% at...

Assicurazioni Generali: the repurchase of treasury shares continues....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy