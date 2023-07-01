Non-swimmers: “A child on a unicorn – all the alarm bells go off”

It is July 2022 when Steffi and Sebastian Sauer (names have been changed) arrive with their son Johan in Hohenfelde, a small community on the Baltic Sea coast, about three quarters of an hour’s drive from Kiel. The family has two weeks of summer vacation ahead of them at a camping park. sea, fun, relaxation. At least that’s how the parents, a textile designer and a master mechanic from Warstein in the Sauerland, imagined it. For herself and Johan, three years old, her only child. You are there for the third time.

On the third day of her vacation, the temperatures are around 24 degrees Celsius, the sky is wide and almost cloudless over the coast. The Sauer family makes a pilgrimage to the beach with beach shells, towels and various toys. You have an inflatable giant mobile phone with you, 165 cm long, ocean blue, with printed keys and display. An air mattress that a neighbor gave Johan for his birthday.

Hardly arrived at the beach, the boy grinds …

