An economy that is holding up and is recovering: the synthetic index of the southern economy has arrived, based on estimates for 2022 at 503.6, more than 27 points compared to the previous year and for the first time in the last 15 years above the 2007 level. It is now essential to make good use of resources, from the Pnrr to cohesion policies, since the South has the necessary resources at its disposal to consolidate its growth path.

On many indicators, from GDP to employment, the South maintains and at times increases the gap with the Centre-North. However, they are all on the rise, and all have recovered compared to 2019, with the only exception of employment, which however is close to this goal.

It is the picture of the South as emerges from the Mezzogiorno Check-up, elaborated by Confindustria and SRM (Study Center linked to the Intesa Sanpaolo Group). The GDP of the South for 2022 should be 3.2%, against the national 3.8%. For 2023, a slowdown is expected for both Italy and the South, “confirming a growth differential”.

There is a growing trend of companies in the South, which particularly concerns capital companies. Overall, in the third quarter of 2022 there were more than 1.7 million active companies in the South, +0.2% compared to the previous year. There are more than 390,000 joint-stock companies, +4.3% compared to the same period of the previous year, around 16,000 more. In Campania the figure is +5.3% and in Sicily +4.8.

Exports are confirmed as the basis of the economic recovery process: in the first nine months of 2022, the South achieved 48.6 billion euros in exports, 10.7% of the national value, and the main share, 45.8, is due to the manufacturer. As regards credit, the values ​​show a contraction for the South in the last quarter, after a period of growth, with a fluctuating situation.