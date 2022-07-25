Home Business Nord Stream, Gazprom: “Documents received from Siemens but risks remain”
Sent for repair to Canada and then subjected to international sanctions after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the turbine for the Nord Stream 1 compressor station has not yet been restored. “Gazprom has received documents from the Canadian authorities from Siemens. Gazprom has studied these documents, but is forced to state that they do not eliminate the risks previously identified and raise further questions ”. This is what the energy giant writes about the documents needed to restore the turbine. The company warns of the risk that the pipeline’s flow could drop to 20% of its capacity as reported by Interfax.

Gazprom recalled that the pipeline operates at 40% of its capacity but one of the two turbines in operation should be shut down for maintenance at the end of the month and only one unit will remain in operation. If the restoration of the turbine sent to Canada is not released, “the flow through the pipeline will drop to 20% of capacity”.

