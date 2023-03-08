Home Business Nord Stream: The expert can easily imagine the course of the attack
Business

Nord Stream: The expert can easily imagine the course of the attack

by admin
Nord Stream: The expert can easily imagine the course of the attack

EA yacht, two divers, three helpers, access to explosives – doesn’t it really take more to completely destroy critical energy infrastructure on the seabed? According to research by the “New York Times” and the research association ARD and “Zeit”, international investigators have come to the conclusion that private actors with connections to Ukraine successfully attacked the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022.

But how difficult is it for divers to carry out this mission – does it require the direct involvement of appropriately trained military special forces, or could amateur divers also have mastered this task?

“Almost every terrorist attack on land is carried out by civilians – it’s no different at sea,” says Achim Schloeffel, German extreme diver and founder of the technical diving association.

See also  Markets: the sectors and stocks with which to ride the wave of the reopening

You may also like

Uncertain oil price, the swing of Saipem shares

Politics – Selenskyj invites McCarthy to Kiev after...

The League: “Going back to the Salvini decrees”....

Adidas pays ex-boss Kasper Rorsted 16 million euros...

Female businesses, in Italy they are 1 out...

Food – farmers’ association fears higher prices due...

Forecasts, Target Price and Latest News [2023]

From the Pnrr 6 billion to innovate the...

Italy’s GDP is holding up the blow of...

Meizu 20 Pro real machine photos released: “button”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy