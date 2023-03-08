EA yacht, two divers, three helpers, access to explosives – doesn’t it really take more to completely destroy critical energy infrastructure on the seabed? According to research by the “New York Times” and the research association ARD and “Zeit”, international investigators have come to the conclusion that private actors with connections to Ukraine successfully attacked the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022.

But how difficult is it for divers to carry out this mission – does it require the direct involvement of appropriately trained military special forces, or could amateur divers also have mastered this task?

“Almost every terrorist attack on land is carried out by civilians – it’s no different at sea,” says Achim Schloeffel, German extreme diver and founder of the technical diving association.