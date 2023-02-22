Anarchists, Nordio: “Delmastro? Unrealistic and metaphysical to ask for his resignation for a guarantee notice”

“It is an unrealistic and metaphysical aspiration that the sending of a guarantee information could constitute an object of resignation. If this were the case, we would devolve to the judicial authority the political destiny of the members of an assembly, which today concerns Delmastro and in the future it could concern each of you”.

The Minister of Justice said, Charles Nordioanswering Question Time in the House to a question by the 5 digit on the resignation of the undersecretary Andrea Delmastro.

Csm, Nordio: “We will exercise a delegation on the reform with corrective measures”

There is the “firm will” of the government to “exercise the delegation” envisaged by the reform law of Csm and of the judiciary”. But “with the appropriate corrective measures that we will consider adopting. They will be more oriented suitable correctives, consistent with what is the government’s reform initiative”.

The Minister of Justice said, Charles Nordioanswering the question time in the Chamber to a question on the exercise of the delegation provided for by the reform law of Csm and the judicial system.

“This government and, also and above all, this minister, is deeply convinced that, especially after the scandals that emerged at the time in the so-called Palamara affair, there is a need for a profound revision of the judicial system”, he explained, recalling that “the legislative office of the ministry has started the elaboration of the planning of the regulatory activities to implement these commitments, which include those of the delegated law in the shortest possible time, taking into account the complexity of the matter, by the June deadline. It is a deadline that we hope to be able to meet but, since it is an extremely complex matter, it may take a few more weeks. In any case, this is our priority,” he assured Nordic.

Anarchici, Zanella (Avs): “Why didn’t Nordio give documents to Bonelli and Grimaldi?”

“The minister Nordic insists on defending the free flow of information passed on by the undersecretary Delmastro to the roommate and deputy Donzelli. So we ask why those same cards have not been given to our vision Angelo Bonelli e Mark Grimaldi who requested them with regular access to the documents”. Thus the parent company of Left Green Alliance to the Chamber Luana Zanella after today’s question time where the minister spoke Nordic.

