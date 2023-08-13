Nordio, here is the plan to empty prisons: abandoned barracks for the most minor offences

Carlo Nordio in the Turin prison

Suicides in prison, Nordio’s plan: “psychological surveillance” and abandoned barracks to deal with overcrowding

Not even 24 hours have passed since the tragedy death of two women in Turin that the planet prison he is still trembling: from the prison of Rossano, in Calabria in fact, comes the news of another death, a 44-year-old inmate has taken his own life. While the images of assaults, fires and riots by the prisoners arrive from the prison of Treviso.

“The State does not abandon anyone” and suicides in cells are “burdens of pain” are the words of the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, who on Saturday reached the “Vallette” prison and met the staff who work there. A visit, underlined the minister, as a “signal of closeness”, during which Nordio, in the women’s section, was also able to greet some inmates.

On the prison front, therefore, the issues of overcrowding and suicides remain at the center of attention: the minister has returned to talking about the ‘recipes’ – already announced months ago in its program – which it intends to field, which ones the use of disused barracks to house non-dangerous detainees, and the importance of alternative measures to detention. To deal with the suicide emergency, after the dramatic numbers recorded in 2022, the ministry and, in particular, the Dap have worked to strengthen the “psychological vigilance” in institutions. However, the issue of health in prison remains ‘open’, given the distinct responsibilities that concern the Justice, Health and Local Authorities sectors. Lastly, as regards prison staff, new hires are planned: at the end of October, 57 units will join including directors and deputy directors of institutes, and in the four-year period 2021-2025, the recruitment of prison officers is expected to be 2,800.

