Nordio, here is the plan to empty prisons: abandoned barracks for the most minor offences

Carlo Nordio in the Turin prison

The plan empties Nordio’s prisons: abandoned barracks and alternative sentences

“The state does not abandon anyone” and suicides in cells are “burdens of pain”. The words are from the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, who on Saturday, after the tragic deaths of two inmates, reached Turin to visit the prison and meet the staff who work there. A visit, underlined the minister, as a “signal of closeness”, during which Nordio, in the women’s section, was also able to greet some inmates.

On the prison front, therefore, the issues of overcrowding and suicides remain at the center of attention: the minister has returned to talking about the ‘recipes’ – already announced months ago in its program – which it intends to implement, such as the use of abandoned barracks to house non-dangerous detainees, and the importance of alternative measures to detention. To deal with the suicide emergency, after the dramatic numbers recorded in 2022, the ministry and, in particular, the Dap have worked to strengthen “psychological supervision” in institutions. However, the issue of health in prison remains ‘open’, given the distinct responsibilities that concern the Justice, Health and Local Authorities sectors.

Lastly, as regards prison staff, new hires are planned: at the end of October, 57 units will join including directors and deputy directors of institutes, and in the four-year period 2021-2025, the recruitment of prison officers is expected to be 2,800.

Prisons, trade unions in Nordio: “Now a permanent table on critical issues”

“I invite the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio to immediately activate a permanent table on the critical issues of prisons, which see the Penitentiary Police every day take charge of problems that go beyond her institutional duties, often left to herself by her own apical role. The second inmate who took her own life last night, for example, had also arrived in Turin from Pontedecimo because she had attacked the staff twice. One of these actions following a thwarted suicide by the Penitentiary Police “. This was stated by Donato Capece, general secretary of the Sappe prison police union.

“We have always said that the death of a prisoner is always a defeat for the State – he adds in a note – the clearest and most radical way to eliminate all these inconveniences would be that of an overall rethinking of the function of punishment and, within it, of the role of prison. Even the consistent presence of prisoners with psychiatric problems has long been the cause of serious problems with regard to order and security in the country’s prisons. The Penitentiary Police staff is exhausted by the exhausting pace of work due to the violent and continuous attacks”.

“If it weren’t for the extreme tragedy of the events that preceded it, the presence of the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, today in the Turin prison could be cataloged among the Ferragosto catwalks, albeit a few days in advance. He claims to have listened to all the proposals, but he has never met the representatives of those who work in prison 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and who could offer so much in terms of proposals and projects, namely the police unions prison. Above all, the minister does not offer any concrete solution, but only vague promises and the usual heated soup of the conversion, for detention purposes, of abandoned barracks”. This was declared by Gennarino De Fazio, general secretary of the Uilpa Penitentiary Police.

“The minister, when thinking about the reuse of disused barracks, should specify with which personnel, given that the prison police alone lack 18 thousand units and extraordinary hires useful for reversing the course of the decrease are none”, adds the trade unionist. “The minister summons us, even on August 15th, and stops the massacre that takes place in our prisons – concludes De Fazio – and the overall disaster whose effects also have a heavy impact on operators, first and foremost those of the prison police, subjected to grueling shifts with the compression, even, of constitutional rights and subject to aggression by the inmates at a rate of four a day, counting only the most serious ones”.

