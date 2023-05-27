Nordio: “Pnrr? On justice very well. Wiretaps? Soon reform”

Nordio at the Trento Festival of Economics: “There is no way for magistrates to criticize the merits of the reforms”

“I hope that in the judiciary we won’t find resistance as unfortunately happened in the past, perhaps also due to wrong initiatives or perhaps due to imprudent or excessive initiatives”. Thus began the intervention of the minister from the Justice Carlo Nordio al Festival dell’Economy Of Trento, at the event entitled “The justice I would like”. “But one thing needs to be clarified, that the laws are made by Parliament. There is no creative right on the part of the magistrate, i.e. to interpret the laws as he pleases by replacing the legislator, nor the right to criticize the merits of the laws, unless the politician’s right to criticize the sentences is recognized. And that wouldn’t go one way or the other.”

And again: “Just as, as a former magistrate, I say that the fact that the prosecutor should not depend on the executive is Gospel. In the same way, however, I say that the responsibility of judges, especially prosecutors, must be rethought, who have the power to direct judicial police and conduct judicial inquiries, without having consequences”.

