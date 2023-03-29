Nordio on the crime of torture holds back FdI: “The Government has no intention of repealing it”

“I can answer without ifs and buts: the Government has no intention of repealing the crime of torture“. The response of the Keeper of the Seals is tranchant Charles Nordio on this point, given the contrary draft law of the Melonians filed at the beginning of the legislature and now scheduled in the Justice Commission.

“The will of the Government is to keep the crime still, both to comply with international standards and for consistency, because this is a particularly heinous crime and all intentions are to maintain it”. Nordio, however, highlighted that “there is only one technical aspect that needs to be reformulated: the crime as it is structured has technical deficiencies of specificity and typicality that must characterize the structure of the criminal law: technical issues – underlined the Minister of Justice – but I can assure you that the crime will remain”.

Justice Minister Nordio on Paris’ “no” to the extradition of ten Italian terrorists

“Great pain and disappointment for a sentence that gives immunity and impunity to perpetrators of very great crimes whose memory and pain is still alive, unfortunately. Legally speaking, it is a decision taken by an autonomous and independent judiciary, but the collaboration that the French government has given to our requests has been absolutely new and absolutely positive”. the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, interviewed at Gr1 on “Rai Radio1”, he expressed all of his I regret the decision of the French Court of Cassation not to extradite ten former Italian far-left militants. “I had various meetings with my counterpart Dupond-Moretti; he has done everything possible with his government. We don’t give up. We are now looking for any other possibility to find other solutions and bring these criminals to Italian justice”.

And again, addressing the families of the victims, Nordio added: “I would like to express my deep pain made more acute by the fact that myself 40 years ago, receiving threatening letters with five-pointed stars at home, I risked my life in the interest of the state. Unfortunately, they have been more unfortunate and this pain is not even appeased by the passage of time”.

