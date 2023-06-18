Nordio, total war with the prosecutors: no mediation. Meloni irritated with the minister

Justice, Nordio to the magistrates: “Do not interfere”. Meloni irritated because the negotiation on the separation of careers is skipped

“At the words of the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio can only reply by recalling that the magistrates, and the Anm which has represented them for over a century, have not only the right but also the duty to speak, to enrich the debate on justice issues. Because in this way they broaden the comparison and contribute, with their reasoned and reasoned point of view, to improving the quality of the reforms where possible”. This was stated by the president of the ANM Giuseppe Santalucia, who adds: “This is the essence of the democratic life”.

It is the sign of the battle between Nordio and the magistrates. As Corriere della Sera reports, Nordio does not back down a millimetre: “For the result achieved, also to make the oppositions that are divided nervous, I would even give myself a ten. Seeing that the main opposition party splits in two is an important result for us”. judges who have kept people in prison for months or years before being acquitted and some of the magistrates responsible have been promoted or sit in Parliament”.

Here is what the Republic reports: “Interviewed at the Taobuck of Taormina, the Keeper of the Seals says verbatim: «If the representative of a union of magistrates, before the text of the bill was known, he pronounced a series of very severe criticisms, for me, in correct Italian, it means interference”. Nordio goes further when he states that “the institutional interlocutor of government and politics is not the union, but the CSM”.

Again according to Repubblica, Giorgia Meloni did not like Nordio’s attacks on the ANM, to put it mildly. “A disorganized exit, this is how Giorgia Meloni judged the words of the Minister of Justice in private. An exit that embarrasses the government. Worse: something similar to sabotage of the underground operation carried out by Palazzo Chigi with a portion of the judiciary – that more dialogue – to prevent the reform just approved by the council of ministers from turning into total confrontation in the coming months. All useless, all to be redone”.

