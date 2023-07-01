Nordio-Zaia agreement to share rankings. Video

Nordio-Zaia agreement to share rankings. The Governor: solution to a serious problem

“It is an opportunity to give a solution to a serious problem”, the words of the president of Veneto Zaia after the signing of a protocol with the minister Nordio which will allow the Venetian judiciary to find personnel immediately by drawing from the rankings of the Region.

