Normando Valentín Celebrates the News of His Third Grandson’s Arrival

Title: Anchor Normando Valentín Excited to Welcome Third Grandson

Date: [Current Date]

Normando Valentín, the anchor of Noticentro (WAPA TV), recently shared exciting news with his followers. The seasoned news reporter revealed that he has learned the gender of his third grandchild. Valentín’s son, Axel, and daughter-in-law, Angie Villano, informed him about the imminent arrival of a baby boy.

The joyful announcement was made by Valentín on his social media platforms. He expressed his delight, saying, “Well, Saturday brings me a gift! We already know the sex of my third grandson…. he will be male!!!! So, congratulations to @axelvalentin94 and @_angievillano.”

While Valentín shared this exciting news, he decided to keep the name of his third grandson under wraps for now.

The growth of Normando Valentín’s family was revealed during a special program on Father’s Day on Noticentro Al Amanecer. The cherished news anchor reported that his son, Axel Valentín, and his partner Angeline ‘Angie’ Villano are expecting a baby boy.

According to Wapa TV, the arrival of Valentín’s third grandson is expected at the beginning of 2024, extending the anchor’s joy in the new year.

Recently, in May of this year, Valentín was overjoyed with the birth of his new grandson. He proudly shared a picture on Instagram, holding the newborn just released from the hospital. Valentín wrote, “This Wednesday he left the hospital, and his first stop was to see #grandfatherjovenychulito… what a privilege to be able to feel the wonder of life… the best inheritance that is children and grandchildren!!!”

Valentín introduced his second grandson, Normando Alexander Valentín Cruz, to the world on his Instagram account. The baby, measuring 19 inches in height, weighed six pounds and 15 ounces. Natalia, Valentín’s eldest daughter, will serve as the baby’s godmother.

The veteran news reporter is now eagerly awaiting the arrival of his third grandson, further enriching his role as a loving and involved grandfather. Valentín previously introduced his first granddaughter, Amaia Valentín, to the world last year. Amaia, who recently celebrated her second birthday, brought immense joy into the family.

As the anticipation builds, the news of Normando Valentín’s growing family serves as a heartwarming reminder of the importance of family bonds and the blessings of new life.

