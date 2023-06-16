Normi ​​ROELMI HPC will appear at the 2023 Shanghai Hi&Fi Asia-China Exhibition_TOM News

The 24th Hi&Fi Asia-China in 2023 is scheduled to be held at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center from June 19 to 21, 2023. ROELMI HPC, as a company focusing on the research and development of healthy natural ingredients, will also attend this expo.

The Hi&Fi Asia-China exhibition touches the global market and is a one-stop business exchange venue integrating food, health, processing and packaging. It mainly focuses on the field of ingredients and health, attracting high-quality raw material suppliers from all over the world every year. A valuable platform for insight into industry market trends.

As a research and development enterprise of sustainable and healthy raw materials, ROELMI HPC has been active in the field of personal care and health. The company focuses on the research and development, planning and production of functional and active ingredients. This Hi&Fi Asia-China exhibition will also bring the successfully developed A new generation of full-spectrum hyaluronic acid HA Tech 2.0® Hyaluronans was unveiled at the exhibition.







Innovative technology offers new solutions for ‘healthy aging’

Thanks to its expertise in biotechnological ingredients and an innovation-driven attitude, ROELMI HPC has developed the ExceptionHYAL® range, which is mainly based on specific hyaluronic acid spectra for different target applications.







The new generation of hyaluronic acid HA Tech 2.0® Hyaluronans will no longer focus on a specific molecular weight, but instead focus on replicating the natural biological mechanisms in our body to maintain health throughout the life cycle. The scope of application is not only in skin beauty, but also in joint and gastrointestinal health. Clinical trials have proved that HA Tech 2.0® Hyaluronans, as an innovative new technology, is an effective solution to promote “healthy aging”.







Normi ​​ROELMI HPC will present 5 technologies in the new hyaluronic acid series:

EXCEPTIONHYAL® STAR

Beauty and skincare ingredients for the professional age group

EXCEPTIONHYAL® BLOSSOM

Nutrition and Health Ingredients for Menopause

EXCEPTIONHYAL® WINK

Eye Health Nutrients

EXCEPTIONHYAL® RELIEF

Gut and Oral Health Ingredients

EXCEPTIONHYAL® JUMP

Bone and joint nutrition and health ingredients







Normi ​​ROELMI HPC is committed to providing customers with tailor-made solutions, adhering to the concept of sustainable development, with the support of innovative technology, carefully formulating healthy care plans for customers, and providing effective care for every step of the health journey help.

This year’s Hi&Fi Asia-China exhibition Normi ​​ROELMI HPC will meet you at booth 41H63 at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center from June 19 to 21, 2023. We sincerely look forward to your visit!



0