North Africa: in Bari Africa e Affari and Ciheam present agro-industrial perspectives

“Agriculture in North Africa: characteristics, potential and technological needs”. This is the title of a conference to be held at Agrilevante, the fair organized by the Italian Federation of Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers (FederUnacoma) scheduled in Bari from 5 to 8 October.

During the conference – in which Internationalia and Ciheam Bari collaborated – a study carried out by Africa and Business and dedicated to the prospects of North African markets will be presented.

The meeting – which will also be available in streaming – will include speeches by the president of Federunacoma, Mariateresa Maschio, by the editorial director of Internationalia, Gianfranco Belgrano, by Davide Gnesini, Head of the Technical Service of FederUnacoma, Mara Semeraro, Official of Ciheam Bari and a representation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

