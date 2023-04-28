North Africa: report, private investment in infrastructure is growing

In 2022, private investment in the infrastructure sector in North Africa increased from the 2021 level, thanks mainly to the performance of Egypt.

This is supported by the annual report “Private Participation in Infrastructure (PPI) 2022” produced by the World Bank and made public these days. As usual, the World Bank in its analyzes unites North Africa with the countries of the Middle East in the so-called MENA area (Middle East and North Africa), an area which all together recorded PPI for 2 billion dollars, with an increase of 214%. compared to the 2021 level of $626 million.

The Arab Republic of Egypt, however, was responsible for 85% of PPI investments in the region. In 2022, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided support for Egypt’s decarbonisation and achievement of the Paris Agreement goals, by offering an $80 million loan to Egypt Green. The largest project in Egypt was the Amunet wind farm. The $700 million onshore power plant will be developed in a single phase and is expected to be operational in 2023.

Other countries such as Morocco and Tunisia have also received PPI investments in the region. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

